ABC TECHNOLOGIES ANNOUNCES LEADERSHIP CHANGES

TORONTO, Feb. 14, 2023 /CNW/ - ABC Technologies Holdings Inc. (TSX: ABCT) ("ABC Technologies," "ABC" or the "Company"), a leading manufacturer of custom, highly engineered technical plastics and light weighting innovations to the global automotive industry, is announcing changes in key leadership positions.

ABC is pleased to announce that Mr. Barry Engle has assumed the role of Chairman of the Board, effective November 17, 2022, replacing Mr. James R. Voss, who will remain on the ABC board. "I want to personally thank Jim for his outstanding leadership, support, and guidance as Chairman. Having Barry assume the Chairman role, while retaining Jim on the board, is the ideal situation to ensure continuity of our strategic direction," said Terry Campbell, President & Chief Executive Officer. "Barry's deep automotive experience and insights have allowed him to make valuable contributions both as a board member and as the Chair of our Audit Committee, I look forward to his expert counsel in his new expanded role."

Mr. Mark Decker was recently appointed as the Company's Chief Human Resources Officer effective November 28, 2022. Mark brings over 30 years of global automotive HR experience most recently serving as CHRO of Joyson Safety Systems. Mark previously served in the capacity of CHRO at Nexteer Corporation, Fisker Automotive and Meridian Automotive Systems.

Mr. Scott Roggenbauer is appointed Chief Financial Officer effective February 14, 2023, replacing Mr. David Smith who has elected to leave the company to pursue other opportunities. Scott brings over 25 years of senior financial and accounting experience, most recently serving as CFO of AmesburyTruth. Scott also served as CFO for Haas F1 Racing as well as in several senior finance roles at Johnson Controls, ZF Group and Harley-Davidson.

"The addition of Mark and Scott brings tremendous and diverse mobility industry experience to our leadership team. I am thrilled to have them both on board," added Campbell.

About ABC Technologies

ABC Technologies is a leading manufacturer and supplier of custom, highly engineered, technical plastics, and light weighting innovations to the North American light vehicle industry, serving more than 25 original equipment manufacturer customers globally through a strategically located footprint. ABC Technologies' integrated service offering includes manufacturing, design, engineering, material compounding, machine, tooling, and equipment building that are supported by an experienced team of skilled professionals (including professional practicing engineers and additional employees with technical diplomas or at least 15 years technical working experience serving in other technical engineering roles) and approximately 9,000 employees worldwide. The Company offers three product groups: Interior Systems, Exterior Systems, and HVAC, Fluids & Other.

SOURCE ABC Technologies Holdings Inc.

For further information: Nathan Barton, Investor Relations, [email protected]