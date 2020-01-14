AbbVie's MAVIRET® now listed on the Newfoundland and Labrador formulary

"As a nurse practitioner, I see firsthand the devastating effects hepatitis C has in our communities and on those living with this disease. But we can change the narrative because we have all the right tools to eliminate this disease. We have the understanding, knowledge, resources and treatments like MAVIRET, to educate and treat everyone living with hepatitis C," says Kimberley A. Burt RN, BN, NP, Provincial Immunodeficiency Nurse Practitioner, Eastern Health, St. John's, Newfoundland.

MAVIRET is listed on the Newfoundland and Labrador Formulary for treatment-naive or treatment-experienced adult patients with chronic hepatitis C genotype 1,2,3,4,5 or 6 infection.3

"Our vision is to work together to create a province without hepatitis C. To achieve this goal, we have to continue to raise awareness, educate, support people living with and/or affected by hepatitis C, as well as advocate for change," explains Gerard Yetman, Executive Director, AIDS Committee of Newfoundland and Labrador. "We strongly believe that the newer treatments, such as MAVIRET, will have a positive impact and help us fulfill our mandate to eliminate hepatitis C from our province."

MAVIRET's efficacy and safety were evaluated in nine phase II-III clinical trials, in over 2300 patients with genotype 1, 2, 3, 4, 5 or 6 HCV infection and with compensated liver disease (with or without cirrhosis).

About Hepatitis C

An estimated 250,000 people in Canada are living with chronic hepatitis C but as many as 44% are not aware that they have it.4 Left undiagnosed and untreated, chronic hepatitis C can lead to cirrhosis, liver cancer or liver failure. Currently, hepatitis C is the leading indication for liver transplant in Canada.5 AbbVie supports a range of efforts to help elevate and prioritize HCV elimination because we know achieving the shared goal of elimination by 2030 will take more than medicine. It will take transparent and collaborative partnerships with all stakeholders – industry, healthcare providers, healthcare systems, patient groups and their support networks. Joint efforts and maximizing the time we have left will enable us to reach this goal.

About MAVIRET

MAVIRET is approved in Canada for the treatment of chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV) in adults and adolescent patients 12 to 18 years of age across all major genotypes (GT1-6).6 MAVIRET is a pan-genotypic, once-daily, ribavirin-free treatment that combines glecaprevir (100 mg), an NS3/4A protease inhibitor, and pibrentasvir (40 mg), an NS5A protein inhibitor. MAVIRET is taken once daily as three oral tablets.6

MAVIRET is an 8-week, pan-genotypic treatment that makes a virologic cure** possible in patients without cirrhosis who are new to treatment.*1 These patients represent the majority of people infected with HCV. MAVIRET is also approved in patients with specific treatment challenges, including those with compensated cirrhosis, who are carriers of one of the major genotypes, and those who previously had limited treatment options, such as patients with severe CKD, post-liver and post-renal transplant recipients*** and those patients with genotype 3 HCV infection.6 MAVIRET is approved for use in patients across all stages of CKD.6

Glecaprevir was discovered during the ongoing collaboration between AbbVie and Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: ENTA) to develop HCV protease inhibitors and therapeutic regimens that include protease inhibitors.

* Patients without cirrhosis and new to treatment with direct-acting antivirals (DDAs), (i.e., either treatment-naive or did not respond to previous interferon-based treatments (pegylated interferon [peg IFN] +/- ribavirin or sofosbuvir-ribavirin +/-peg IFN).

** Patients who achieve a sustained virologic response at 12 weeks post treatment (SVR 12 ) are considered cured of hepatitis C.

***MAVIRET is recommended for 12 weeks in liver or kidney transplant recipients who are HCV GT1-6 treatment-naive or HCV GT-1, -2, -4, -5 or -6 PRS (IFN or peg IFN, ribavirin and/or sofosbuvir)-treatment experienced. A 16-week treatment duration should be considered in transplant patients who are HCV GT-1 NS5A inhibitor experienced (but NS3/4A inhibitor-naive) or HCV GT-3 PRS- treatment experienced.

About AbbVie Care

Canadians prescribed MAVIRET can be enrolled in AbbVie Care, AbbVie's signature care program. The program is designed to provide a wide range of customized services including reimbursement and financial support, pharmacy services, personalized education and ongoing disease management support throughout the treatment.

About AbbVie

AbbVie is a global, research and development-based biopharmaceutical company committed to developing innovative advanced therapies for some of the world's most complex and critical conditions. The company's mission is to use its expertise, dedicated people and unique approach to innovation to markedly improve treatments across four primary therapeutic areas: immunology, oncology, virology and neuroscience. In more than 75 countries, AbbVie employees are working every day to advance health solutions for people around the world. For more information about AbbVie, please visit us at www.abbvie.ca and www.abbvie.com. Follow @abbvieCanada and @abbvie on Twitter or view careers on our Facebook or LinkedIn page.

1 Decisions Resources Group. Hepatitis C virus: disease landscape & forecast 2016. January 2017. 2 CADTH Canadian Drug Expert Committee Recommendation – Final. www.cadth.ca/sites/default/files/cdr/complete/SR0523_Maviret_complete-Jan-25-18.pdf. Accessed January 2020. 3 Newfoundland and Labrador. Department of Health and Community Services. https://nlpdp.bell.ca/default.aspx. Accessed June 2019. 4 Canadian Network on Hepatitis C (CanHepC). Blueprint to inform hepatitis C elimination efforts in Canada. www.canhepc.ca/sites/default/files/media/documents/blueprint_hcv_2019_05.pdf. Accessed January 2020. 5 The Canadian Liver Foundation. www.liver.ca/how-you-help/advocate/. Accessed January 2020. 6 AbbVie Corporation MAVIRET (glecaprevir/pibrentasvir tablets) Product Monograph. Date of Preparation: August 16, 2017. Date of Revision: June 25, 2019. www.abbvie.ca/content/dam/abbviecorp/ca/en/docs/MAVIRET_PM_EN.pdf. Accessed January 2020.

