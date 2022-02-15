AbbVie and the University of Toronto Establish Endowed Chair in Ethnodermatology

" In a field that focuses on skin, dermatology has a particular responsibility to identify and address racial inequities that influence health outcomes," says Dr. Patricia Houston, Temerty Medicine's Acting Dean and Vice-Dean, Medical Education. " We now recognize there are major gaps in what we know about and how we teach the approach to assessment and treatment of different skin types. The creation of the AbbVie Chair in Ethnodermatology represents a milestone philanthropic investment in our Faculty's ongoing efforts to advance health equity, and positions U of T, AbbVie and Canada as global leaders in the emerging field of inclusive dermatology."

Endowed chairs are maintained in perpetuity and are among the most prestigious appointments in academia. They are a powerful recruitment tool for the most talented clinicians and researchers — allowing for advancement in scholarship and research, while also showcasing a long-term commitment to a specific discipline.

Filling Gaps and Addressing Inequities

The chair's establishment comes in response to growing calls from clinicians, researchers and patients to address longstanding gaps and inequities in dermatological research, education and patient care. In particular, there is increased recognition of the need for new investigations into the distinct impacts of skin conditions on patients of colour, for better and more in-depth data on the disparities in dermatological care provided to different populations, as well as for greater representation of skin of colour in medical education programs and curricula.

"Richly-pigmented skin is not the same in many ways — the biochemistry, biology and diseases that affect it are different," says Dr. Marissa Joseph, assistant professor with U of T's Temerty Faculty of Medicine and medical director of the RKS Dermatology Centre at Women's College Hospital. "By not studying and learning the differences in presentation of disease in skin of colour, there's an increased likelihood of misdiagnosis, treatment delays, and/or the application of inappropriate treatment approaches – all of which can have catastrophic impacts on patients. As a clinician and educator, I welcome the creation of the AbbVie Chair in Ethnodermatology and believe it can be a powerful catalyst for change."

The need for AbbVie's gift has also never been more relevant – nor more pressing – than it is today. According to Statistics Canada demographic projections, the proportion of Canadians who belong to a visible minority group will increase greatly by 2031. Visible minority groups could soon comprise 63% of the population of Toronto, 59% of Vancouver and 31% of Montreal1.

The inaugural chairholder will have a broad educational and research mandate. This will include leading the development of curricula to ensure future physicians and dermatologists are adequately trained to diagnose and treat skin conditions in persons of colour and to apply principles of inclusive dermatology, as well as undertaking much-needed clinical investigations into skin disorders and diseases' distinct impact on people of colour.

Tracey Ramsay, Vice-President and General Manager of AbbVie Canada adds, "We believe it is important to ensure all Canadians have equal, fair and inclusive disease care. Equality, diversity and inclusion are among our core corporate principles and the creation of this chair is a step forward in enhancing dermatology diversity and cultural inclusion. Together with U of T, we have an opportunity to be part of a solution that will evolve the way skin care is researched, taught and practiced in Canada and hopefully across the globe."



Dr. Christina Pelizon, Country Medical Director, AbbVie Canada adds; "We're focused on delivering treatments in areas of high unmet medical need and as a leader in dermatology research and treatment, AbbVie is committed to the pursuit of innovation. Ultimately, this Chair will provide us a better understanding on how we can continue to make a remarkable impact on the lives of people living with serious skin diseases."

About the Temerty Faculty of Medicine

Founded in 1843, the University of Toronto's Temerty Faculty of Medicine consistently ranks among the top medical faculties in the world. More than a quarter of all Canadian physicians train at U of T. Together with the world-renowned hospital partners that make up the Toronto Academic Health Science Network, Temerty Medicine delivers innovative and impactful biomedical research, education and patient care that advance health and health care in Canada and beyond. For more information about Temerty Medicine, please visit temertymedicine.utoronto.ca or follow us on Twitter @uoftmedicine.

About AbbVie

AbbVie is a highly focused research-driven biopharmaceutical company that discovers and delivers innovative medicines that solve serious health issues today and address the medical challenges of tomorrow. AbbVie strives to make a remarkable impact on people's lives across several therapeutic areas: immunology, oncology, neuroscience, eye care, virology, women's health, and gastroenterology, in addition to products and services across its Allergan Aesthetics portfolio. For more information about AbbVie, please visit www.abbvie.ca. Follow @abbviecanada on Twitter or find us on LinkedIn.

About AbbVie in Dermatology

For more than a decade, AbbVie has worked to uncover new solutions and improve care for people with serious skin diseases. With a broad clinical trial program, we continue to actively research and adapt to the evolving needs of the dermatology community and advance our pipeline to help people achieve their treatment goals and live beyond their skin disease.



1 "Ethnic diversity and immigration", Canada Yearbook 2011. Statistics Canada. https://www150.statcan.gc.ca/n1/en/pub/11-402-x/2011000/pdf/ethnic-ethnique-eng.pdf?st=RK5ALCv9



SOURCE AbbVie Canada

For further information: Media contacts: Gabrielle Giroday, Media and Communications Specialist, Temerty Faculty of Medicine, University of Toronto, [email protected]; Eileen Murphy, Director, Communications, AbbVie Canada, [email protected]