MONTREAL, Nov. 17, 2025 /CNW/ - AbbVie (NYSE: ABBV) announced today that a new 6-month 45mg LUPRON DEPOT® (leuprolide acetate for extended-release injectable suspension) strength has received Health Canada approval for the treatment of advanced prostate cancer. LUPRON DEPOT is now available in four dosing options: 7.5 mg (1-Month), 22.5 mg (3-Month), 30 mg (4-Month), and 45 mg (6-Month).1 LUPRON DEPOT was initially approved by Health Canada for advanced prostate cancer in 1989, providing 36 years of proven clinical use in Canada.

"Advanced prostate cancer can have a devastating impact on patients and their quality of life," says Dr. Andrew Loblaw, Clinician Scientist and Head of Genitourinary Radiation Oncology Clinical Studies Group. "As a physician, I am pleased to know that my patients will be able to access a treatment that helps reduce the administration burden many often experience. This announcement marks a significant advancement in how we treat and manage advanced prostate cancer for years to come."

Prostate cancer is the most prevalent cancer among Canadian men, representing one in five new cancer case diagnoses. Statistically, one in eight Canadian men will develop prostate cancer during their lifetime. Despite its high prevalence, most cases are treatable, especially when caught early. Given the significant impact on men's health, it is critically important to continually advance and introduce new treatment options, ensuring better outcomes and improved quality of life for patients.2

"At AbbVie, we strive to have a remarkable impact on people's lives," says Rami Fayed, Vice President and General Manager of AbbVie Canada. "With over three decades of improving the lives of Canadians living with advanced prostate cancer, this announcement reflects our long-term commitment to putting patients first and creating possibilities for communities."

About LUPRON DEPOT® (leuprolide acetate for extended-release injectable suspension)

LUPRON DEPOT is a hormonal medication approved by Health Canada for various conditions including advanced prostate cancer, endometriosis, uterine fibroids, and central precocious puberty. LUPRON DEPOT is a synthetic gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) analog that, with continuous use, suppresses the body's production of sex hormones like testosterone and estrogen.1 Please consult the LUPRON DEPOT product monograph for more information.

