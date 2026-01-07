Coverage means more Canadians with diabetes can access Abbott's sensor-based glucose technology, giving them actionable insights to manage their condition confidently, i

Abbott's latest innovation, the FreeStyle Libre 3 Plus* sensor, is easy to apply, ii easy to useiii and features the world's smallest glucose sensor, iv,v providing users with accurate and consistent glucose readings for up to 15 days.i,v

MISSISSAUGA, ON, Jan. 7, 2026 /CNW/ -- Abbott's (NYSE: ABT) newest sensor-based glucose technology, the FreeStyle Libre 3 Plus* sensor, is now publicly funded in every province across Canadavi, in federal plans like Non-Insured Health Benefits (NIHB)vi and by a majority of employer-sponsored workplace benefits programs.i Coverage means more Canadians living with diabetes can experience the ease of the world's smallest glucose sensor.iv,v

EMPOWERING CANADIANS LIVING WITH DIABETES: ABBOTT’S FREESTYLE LIBRE 3 PLUS NOW COVERED ACROSS CANADA

The Libre 3 Plus sensor delivers accurate and consistentv readings for up to 15 daysv and continuously measures a person's glucose levels to help them understand how food, medication, and exercise can affect their glucose.i

"Sensor-based glucose monitoring has transformed diabetes care," said Akshay Jain, M.D., a nationally recognized endocrinologist based in Surrey, British Columbia. "These intuitive tools, like the Libre 3 Plus, empower people living with diabetes to take control of their condition. This technology should be standard of care in Canada to ensure broad access and better health outcomes."

Provincial and NIHB Coverage

Coverage for the Libre 3 Plus* sensor is available to people living with diabetes in the following provinces who meet each province's eligibility criteriavi:

Alberta

British Columbia

Manitoba

New Brunswick

Newfoundland and Labrador

Nova Scotia

Ontario

Prince Edward Island

Quebec

Saskatchewan

Additionally, coverage is available through the NIHB for eligible First Nations and Inuit people who currently manage their diabetes with insulin.vi

Workplace-Sponsored Insurance Plans

Coverage of the Libre 3 Plus* sensor is also available through many workplace-sponsored insurance plans for eligible patients. For more details, people living with diabetes should speak to their insurance provider, plan administrator, or visit the cost and coverage section for Libre systems on Abbott's website.i

"Provincial governments and private insurance providers across the country recognize the life-changing benefits of the Libre 3 Plus sensor," said Luz Herrera, general manager of Abbott's diabetes care business in Canada. "The broad coverage is a clear testament to the deep impact and value of our technology."

To learn more about the Libre 3 Plus* sensor, visit myfreestyle.ca.

About FreeStyle Libre:

Abbott continues to pioneer ground-breaking technology to support people living with diabetes. The company revolutionized diabetes care 10 years ago with its world-leading FreeStyle Libre sensor based glucose monitoring systems,vii which today is used by more than 7 million people across over 60 countries.v People use Libre technology to see their glucose numbers in real-time, providing insights into how food, activity, or insulin impacts their glucose, helping them make progress on their health goals. There is full or partial reimbursement for Libre systems in more than 40 countries.v

About Abbott:

Abbott is a global healthcare leader that helps people live more fully at all stages of life. Our portfolio of life-changing technologies spans the spectrum of healthcare, with leading businesses and products in diagnostics, medical devices, nutritionals and branded generic medicines. Our 114,000 colleagues serve people in more than 160 countries.

Connect with us at www.abbott.com and on LinkedIn, Facebook, Instagram, X and YouTube.

DISCLAIMERS / REFERENCES

* The FreeStyle Libre 3 Flash Glucose Monitoring System (FreeStyle Libre 3 Reader or Freestyle Libre 3 app used with FreeStyle Libre 3 Plus Sensor) is indicated for measuring interstitial fluid glucose levels continuously in people aged 2 years and older with diabetes mellitus. Always read and follow the label/insert.

i Fokkert, M. BMJ Open Diab Res Care (2019). https://doi.org/10.1136/bmjdrc-2019-000809.

ii Alva, S. Diabetes Therapy (2023). https://doi.org/10.1007/s13300-023-01385-6.

iii Haak, T. Diabetes Therapy (2017). https://doi.org/10.1007/s13300-016-0223-6.

iv Among patient-applied sensors.

v Data on file. Abbott Diabetes Care, Inc.

vi For people with diabetes who meet the eligibility criteria of the respective programs. For more information on public coverage, please see here: https://www.freestyle.abbott/en-ca/cost-and-coverage.html

[i] Data on file, Abbott Diabetes Care, Abbott Laboratories Co. For patients with Type 1 or Type 2 diabetes. Plan coverage criteria may vary based on individual plan design. Talk to your insurance provider or your plan administrator to find out about your coverage eligibility. Plan members may also check their coverage on their insurer's app/website.

vi Data on file, Abbott Diabetes Care, Inc. Based on the number of users worldwide for the FreeStyle Libre portfolio compared to the number of users for other leading personal use sensor-based glucose monitoring systems

ADC-121961 v2.0

SOURCE Abbott

Abbott Media: Stacey Brown, [email protected]