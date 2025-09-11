Cost-effective and easy to install, ABB's Microlectric® EM Series EVEMS integrates seamlessly with a wide range of residential applications

Helps bolster the Canadian EV infrastructure

Locally produced and available across Canada through ABB's distributor network

MONTREAL, Sept. 11, 2025 /CNW/ - ABB Installation Products is advancing the home EV charging landscape with its new Microlectric® EM Series Electric Vehicle Energy Management System (EVEMS). Designed to optimize energy distribution without costly electrical upgrades, ABB's latest EVEMS helps remove barriers to residential charging, making EV ownership more accessible and cost-effective.

Increasing EV adoption is leading homeowners to seek reliable, cost-effective charging solutions. ABB's EVEMS optimizes power distribution, helping ensure EVs charge only when sufficient electrical capacity is available and eliminating the need for expensive panel upgrades. This system intelligently monitors available electrical capacity in real-time, automatically starting or stopping charging based on power availability.

As Canada moves toward a zero-emissions future, ABB's latest EVEMS marks a major milestone in supporting the country's EV infrastructure by eliminating one of the biggest barriers to home charging—electrical capacity limitations. ABB is helping enable more Canadians to transition to electric vehicles.

"Empowering Canadians to embrace clean energy starts with removing the barriers that slow adoption," said Leila Sedighi, Vice-President Product & Marketing, ABB Installation Products. "By making EV charging more accessible and cost-effective, ABB is helping accelerate Canada's transition to a sustainable future."

Using Black Box Innovations' patented designs and technology, the EM Series is a scalable, future-ready solution created to meet the growing energy demands of single residential, multi-residential, and multi-family buildings while supporting sustainability goals. The solution helps ensure safe, efficient and intelligent EV charging—without it overloading a home's electrical system— and can positively influence demand during peak times on the wider electrical grid. This solution can also be used to control other non-essential electrical loads, such as air conditioning, allowing it to be deployed to eliminate the growing number of electrical load calculation issues when installing new high-current electrical devices

ABB's EVEMS is compatible with residential electrical service entrances ranging from 60 to 200 Amps. Integrating seamlessly with existing infrastructure, the system automatically balances power demand to help prevent system overloads while maximizing charging speed and efficiency.

Manufactured in Canada at ABB's Iberville facility in Saint-Jean-sur-Richelieu and Black Box Innovations' technology manufacturing hub in Calgary, Alberta, the Energy Management product line expands ABB's Microlectric portfolio with an additional solution to facilitate EV readiness and mitigate load calculation concerns. It can be ordered in Canada exclusively through ABB's nationwide distribution partners, though availability may vary by distributor.

"This partnership allows Black Box Innovations to leverage ABB's Canadian product assembly, marketing, and distribution capabilities to meet the growing demand for our patented electrical load mitigation products and power control systems. It facilitates our go-to solutions to be readily available to every market across Canada," Said Taner Cairns, CEO of Black Box Innovations Inc.

For more information about available Energy Management products and ABB's full range of EV readiness solutions, visit ABB's website or contact your local distributor.

Building on its long history of pioneering in electrification, ABB's Installation Products Division creates solutions to safely connect and protect electrical systems that power businesses, cities, homes, and transportation. With more than 200,000 products under 40 premium brand names, ABB Installation Products Division, formerly Thomas & Betts, solutions are found wherever electricity is used around the world and in space.

Black Box Innovations is a North American based leader in electrical product development and manufacturing, with a proven track record of delivering trusted products that simplify and enhance the efficiency of electrification. Driven by a bold long term vision, Black Box Innovations has established itself as a global leader in Electrical Management Technology, delivering innovative solutions and advanced Power Control Systems that are shaping the future of electrification. At Black Box, innovation is not just a goal, it's the driving force behind everything we do. www.blackboxinnovations.com

