ABB and enCompass Solutions Group Announce a Key Partnership with ABB's LV and MV System Drives in Canada

MONTREAL, Oct. 6, 2020 /CNW Telbec/ - enCompass Solutions Group (ESG) and ABB Inc. have announced a partnership to join forces on delivering and servicing LV and MV System Drives. ESG is proud to be recognized as an important ABB Value Provider (AVP) for these solutions in Canada and believe that this will accelerate market share and enhance customer experience.

ESG has worked with ABB on several recent projects giving customers access to its world-class expertise while adding significant value to ABB's world-class solutions. ESG's local presence in Western Canada and proven high-level expertise with ABB VFD products is the reason why they are trusted by ABB to represent them in the field and is an important part of the overall 'Global quality, local availability' value proposition.

Based on the agreement, ABB will contribute their world-class full range of voltage capabilities while ESG will leverage its deep knowledge and experience gained from serving various industries, to provide an array of power solutions and services based on real-life customer requirements, on-site conditions and technical considerations.

"ABB is pleased to have added ESG to its list of partners. This partnership is the winning combination to support our customers with ESG extensive local and technical expertise" said Daniel Cotton, Vice President, Motion Business at ABB.

"It is an honor for ESG to work with and be a trusted partner of ABB in the Western Canadian market. First being a Drive Service Partner and now a System and MV Drive Partner of ABB's is a major milestone in our effort to provide our customers with flexible and comprehensive power solutions," said Tim Wright, President of enCompass Solutions Group.

About enCompass Solutions Group:

enCompass Solutions Group (ESG) is a leading industrial automation and engineering company specializing in controls, industrial engineering, drives and motion, industrial IT and data, and electrical. With oﬃces in the Lower Mainland and Interior region of British Columbia, we support industry sectors across port and terminals, mining, process facilities, water management, energy, and transportation.

More than ever, companies are challenged to boost productivity, ensure plant and personnel safety, protect the environment, and generate an accelerated return on investment. ESG's comprehensive Automation, Motion, Data Solutions are perfectly positioned to meet these challenges.

About ABB:

ABB in Canada is a leading technology company that energizes the transformation of society and industry to achieve a more productive, sustainable future. By connecting software to its electrification, robotics, automation and motion portfolio, ABB pushes the boundaries of technology to drive performance to new levels. With a history of excellence stretching back more than 100 years, ABB's success is driven by 3,000 talented employees in our 50 locations from coast to coast.

SOURCE ABB inc.

For further information: Media Relations at ABB, Phone: +1 514 557 3089, Email: [email protected]; ABB Ltd, 800 Boulevard Hymus, Saint-Laurent, Quebec, H4S0B5; Media Contacts at enCompass Solutions Group, Linda Zuo, Phone: +1 778 835 3872, Email: [email protected]

