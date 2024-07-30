AbaData Expands Horizons with Strategic Acquisition of OpLYNX and Key Leadership Addition of GasBuddy Founders

Strengthening Our Portfolio

The acquisition of OpLYNX aligns with AbaData's mission to provide cutting-edge solutions for the energy industry. OpLYNX's expertise in field operations software and data management complements AbaData's existing suite of products, including its field operations technology for field data capture and preventative maintenance, and its sophisticated AI/ML driven pipeline integrity risk management software solution. This strategic move enables AbaData to offer more comprehensive and robust tools designed to meet the evolving needs of its clients.

Leadership Expansion to Drive Growth and Innovation

Dustin Coupal, now an investor in AbaData, joins the Board of Directors, complementing the leadership of Jason Toews, who is currently serving as the CEO. Their collaboration marks a pivotal moment for AbaData, leveraging the combined experience and vision of two accomplished entrepreneurs known for founding GasBuddy. With a proven track record of innovative contributions to the tech and energy sectors, Dustin and Jason are set to lead AbaData into a new era of growth and innovation.

Commitment to Excellence

"We are thrilled to welcome OpLYNX to the AbaData family and to have Dustin Coupal join our Board of Directors," said Jason Toews, CEO of AbaData Inc. "This acquisition represents a significant milestone in our growth strategy. By leveraging OpLYNX's expertise, we will be able to provide even greater value to our clients, helping them to optimize their operations, reduce costs, and improve their profitability. Dustin's decision to join us underscores the strategic value and potential of this integration. We remain committed to delivering excellence and innovation in everything we do."

Looking Ahead

The integration process will begin immediately, with a focus on ensuring a seamless transition for OpLYNX's clients and employees. AbaData is dedicated to maintaining the high standards of service and support that both AbaData and OpLYNX customers have come to expect. Clients can look forward to continued enhancements in AbaData's offerings and an unwavering commitment to innovation and quality.

About AbaData Inc.

AbaData Inc. is a leading provider of AI/ML driven software solutions for the energy, renewables, environmental, and utilities industries. With offices in Calgary, Red Deer, Edmonton, and Regina, AbaData is committed to delivering innovative and reliable solutions that drive efficiency and profitability for its clients.

SOURCE AbaData Inc