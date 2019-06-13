Abacus CEO Perry Antelman to Speak at the Inaugural Institutional Capital & Cannabis Conference Europe

IC3 Europe will be a one-of-a-kind forum for investors who wish to learn more about this exciting and high-growth new asset class, as well as cannabis companies and investment funds looking to raise money or showcase their products.

Abacus is pleased to be a Patron Sponsor of this first annual event.

For more information about IC3 Europe, visit: https://www.imn.org/real-estate/conference/IC3-Institutional-Capital-Cannabis-Europe/

About Abacus Health Products, Inc.

Abacus is a company engaged in the development and commercialization of over-the-counter (OTC) registered topical medications with active pharmaceutical ingredients and which contain organic and natural ingredients, including a cannabinoid-rich hemp extract containing CBD from Cannabis sativa L plant. Abacus' products are aimed at the rapidly growing markets for topical pain relief and therapeutic skincare and are based on proprietary patent-pending technologies developed by Abacus. Abacus' formulations combine advanced science with organic and natural ingredients to provide safe relief. Abacus currently offers two lines of products: (i) CBD CLINIC™, marketed to the professional practitioner market, and (ii) CBDMEDIC™, marketed to the consumer market. Abacus' products are offered across the United States and are produced by a contract manufacturer in a cGMP compliant and audited manufacturing facility.

To learn more about Abacus, visit www.abacushp.com.

