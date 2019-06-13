Abacus CEO Perry Antelman to Speak at the Inaugural Institutional Capital & Cannabis Conference Europe
Jun 13, 2019, 15:00 ET
WOONSOCKET, RI, June 13, 2019 /CNW/ - Abacus Health Products ("Abacus" or the "Company") (CSE: ABCS) CEO Perry Antelman will be a panel participant at the inaugural Institutional Capital & Cannabis Conference Europe (IC3 Europe) to be held in London, England, on June 26, 2019. The panel session, "The Path to Public Markets", will offer insights on the journeys of public companies in North America.
IC3 Europe will be a one-of-a-kind forum for investors who wish to learn more about this exciting and high-growth new asset class, as well as cannabis companies and investment funds looking to raise money or showcase their products.
Abacus is pleased to be a Patron Sponsor of this first annual event.
For more information about IC3 Europe, visit: https://www.imn.org/real-estate/conference/IC3-Institutional-Capital-Cannabis-Europe/
About Abacus Health Products, Inc.
Abacus is a company engaged in the development and commercialization of over-the-counter (OTC) registered topical medications with active pharmaceutical ingredients and which contain organic and natural ingredients, including a cannabinoid-rich hemp extract containing CBD from Cannabis sativa L plant. Abacus' products are aimed at the rapidly growing markets for topical pain relief and therapeutic skincare and are based on proprietary patent-pending technologies developed by Abacus. Abacus' formulations combine advanced science with organic and natural ingredients to provide safe relief. Abacus currently offers two lines of products: (i) CBD CLINIC™, marketed to the professional practitioner market, and (ii) CBDMEDIC™, marketed to the consumer market. Abacus' products are offered across the United States and are produced by a contract manufacturer in a cGMP compliant and audited manufacturing facility.
