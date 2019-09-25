AAXLL Unveils 2 Years of Canadian THC Edibles Consumer Insights Data Trends

AAXLL Brands Company first in the Canadian cannabis industry to provide consumer insights on Edibles, Vapes, and Concentrates prior to October 2019 legalization

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Sept. 25, 2019 /CNW/ -- AAXLL Brands Company today announced that they will release comprehensive consumer insights into the Canadian Cannabis industry spanning from 2017 to 2019. These consumer insights have been gleaned from thousands of transactions between Canadian cannabis consumers in every province using proprietary technology. An interactive tableau version is available to media and government institutions. The significance of this release lies in the level of detail available.

"There's nothing like what we've created in the industry. We've been aggregating consumer behaviour all across the country since 2017. Our data is robust and intuitive," says Joe Maskell, CEO of AAXLL Brands Company. "With our data sets, you can dive deep into the areas most important to you. For example, you see buying patterns by province, urban or rural areas, city, or neighbourhood. More importantly, you can see metrics on edibles and concentrates to get a sense of what trends are already playing out in the country. With the legalization not coming until October of 2019, this information can give retailers tremendous insight. Information like this is invaluable for anyone wanting to launch a new product or retail location."

AAXLL gets down to the category and product-level information. Users can find Canadian Cannabis data on flower, concentrates, edibles, tinctures, and vapes. Providing 19 months' worth of market intelligence, they have compiled and analyzed consumer buying habits and trends within the emerging value-added market that will be available to Canadian consumers starting December.

Categories are segmented into age, sex, geolocation, product type, strength, and frequency of purchases. Businesses of any size can utilize these analytics. The most significant data, however, is that of the edibles and concentrates. Now will be the first time that this type of information will be made available on any level.

Retailers can gain valuable insight into where they are positioned in their region or the overall market. With AAXLL's geodemographic data, users can laser-focus their marketing efforts to maximize ROI. These consumer insights are the most comprehensive cannabis e-commerce data in Canada to date.

AAXLL Brands Company is a leader in the cannabis sector. Based out of Vancouver, BC, Canada, AAXLL has several international brands: Budderweeds, Balance CBD, Dani Pepper, Discreetly Baked, and Official BC Bud. To learn more about Aaxll Brands Company, visit https://aaxll.com/ .

Specializing in product development IP, AAXLL Brands Company is a leading-edge cannabis tech company. They have created proprietary technology to command the digital search ecosystem by positioning their brands in the most valuable online real estate in the cannabis industry. Comprised of over 216 product lines, their THC & CBD brands are sold in California and throughout the US and UK. AAXLL Brands Company can be contacted via email at info@aaxll.com or by phone at +1 (209) 267-2204

