AARON WOLFE, File No. 2023-5
Feb 22, 2023, 17:45 ET
TORONTO, Feb. 22, 2023 /CNW/ - Following a hearing held today, the Tribunal issued an Order in the above- named matter approving the Settlement Agreement reached between Staff of the Commission and Aaron Wolfe.
A copy of the Order dated February 22, 2023 and Settlement Agreement dated February 17, 2023 are available at capitalmarketstribunal.ca
Registrar, Governance & Tribunal Secretariat
Ontario Securities Commission
SOURCE Ontario Securities Commission
For further information: For Media Inquiries: [email protected]; For General Inquiries: 1-877-785-1555 (Toll Free), [email protected]
