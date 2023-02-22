AARON WOLFE, File No. 2023-5

TORONTO, Feb. 22, 2023 /CNW/ - Following a hearing held today, the Tribunal issued an Order in the above- named matter approving the Settlement Agreement reached between Staff of the Commission and Aaron Wolfe.

A copy of the Order dated February 22, 2023 and Settlement Agreement dated February 17, 2023 are available at capitalmarketstribunal.ca

Registrar, Governance & Tribunal Secretariat

Ontario Securities Commission

SOURCE Ontario Securities Commission

For further information: For Media Inquiries: [email protected]; For General Inquiries: 1-877-785-1555 (Toll Free), [email protected]