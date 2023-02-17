AARON WOLFE, File No. 2023-5
Feb 17, 2023, 17:17 ET
TORONTO, Feb. 17, 2023 /CNW/ - The Tribunal issued a Notice of Hearing for a hearing to consider whether it is in the public interest to approve a settlement agreement entered into by Staff of the Commission and Aaron Wolfe in the above-named matter.
The hearing will be held on February 22, 2023 at 1:00 p.m.
A copy of the Notice of Hearing dated February 17, 2023 and Statement of Allegations dated February 17, 2023 are available at capitalmarketstribunal.ca.
