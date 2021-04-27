Blood AnalyzerComplete Blood CountBlood Diagnostics Tweet this

AA Pharma is collaborating with Inter Medico, a distributor of medical devices, to place Sight OLO analyzers in labs across Canada. "There is significant underutilization in this patient population because of barriers to treatment, including the requirement for regular blood monitoring," said Geoffrey Johnson, AA Pharma's Director, Sales & Marketing. "We are pleased to help bring Sight OLO to Canadian patients which requires less blood than traditional methods and delivers lab-grade results rapidly, enabling health care providers to make quick and informed treatment decisions."

The results can be securely transferred to healthcare providers and both Electronic Health and Medical Records. Results can also be securely shared with AA Pharma's patient registry, a Health Canada requirement, to ensure ongoing monitoring of patients' health while taking clozapine. AA Pharma's AASPIRE Patient Care Network, also provides tools and resources to further support Canadian Schizophrenia patients and their caregivers.

About AA Pharma

AA Pharma is a Canadian company focused on legacy pharmaceutical products. Legacy pharmaceuticals are drug products with well-established efficacy and safety profiles and years of real-world experience. AA Pharma manufacturers over 80 treatments in a range of therapeutic areas. Learn more at www.aapharma.ca

About Sight Diagnostics

Founded in 2011, Sight Diagnostics aims to transform health systems and patient outcomes through fast, accurate and convenient blood diagnostic testing. Sight's technology, developed over a decade of research, represents breakthrough innovations in diagnostic methodology. The company has a rapidly growing presence in the UK, the US and Israel. Learn more at www.SightDX.com

About Inter Medico

Inter Medico specializes in providing leading edge instrumentation and reagent solutions to Canadian customers with over 40 years of experience. The company is positioned to offer products from multiple strategic partners to provide creative and effective solutions. Learn more at http://www.inter-medico.com

SOURCE AA Pharma Inc.

For further information: All media enquiries: Geoffrey Johnson, Director, Sales & Marketing, AA Pharma, C: 647-539-6621

Related Links

www.aapharma.ca

