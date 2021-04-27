AA Pharma Strengthens its Support of Canadian Clozapine Patients With Exclusive Rights to Blood Analyzer Français
Apr 27, 2021, 10:03 ET
Health Canada Approval Enables Quick and Accurate Blood Testing
TORONTO, April 27, 2021 /CNW/ - AA Pharma, a Canadian company focused on legacy pharmaceutical products, has secured the exclusive Canadian rights for the use of a blood analyzer for patients prescribed Clozapine. This medication, indicated for patients with Treatment Resistant Schizophrenia, requires regular blood monitoring.
Sight DiagnosticsⓇ received Health Canada approval for its Sight OLOⓇ analyzer, which performs Complete Blood Count (CBC) tests, the most commonly ordered blood test because it offers insight into the status of a patient's overall health. The analyzer leverages a patented method of "digitizing" blood samples and is built with high-powered microscopes, computer vision, and artificial intelligence, providing accurate results in minutes with only two drops of blood. It is also the first CBC analyzer that is FDA 510(k) cleared for blood taken directly from either a finger prick or a venous sample.
AA Pharma is collaborating with Inter Medico, a distributor of medical devices, to place Sight OLO analyzers in labs across Canada. "There is significant underutilization in this patient population because of barriers to treatment, including the requirement for regular blood monitoring," said Geoffrey Johnson, AA Pharma's Director, Sales & Marketing. "We are pleased to help bring Sight OLO to Canadian patients which requires less blood than traditional methods and delivers lab-grade results rapidly, enabling health care providers to make quick and informed treatment decisions."
The results can be securely transferred to healthcare providers and both Electronic Health and Medical Records. Results can also be securely shared with AA Pharma's patient registry, a Health Canada requirement, to ensure ongoing monitoring of patients' health while taking clozapine. AA Pharma's AASPIRE Patient Care Network, also provides tools and resources to further support Canadian Schizophrenia patients and their caregivers.
About AA Pharma
AA Pharma is a Canadian company focused on legacy pharmaceutical products. Legacy pharmaceuticals are drug products with well-established efficacy and safety profiles and years of real-world experience. AA Pharma manufacturers over 80 treatments in a range of therapeutic areas. Learn more at www.aapharma.ca
About Sight Diagnostics
Founded in 2011, Sight Diagnostics aims to transform health systems and patient outcomes through fast, accurate and convenient blood diagnostic testing. Sight's technology, developed over a decade of research, represents breakthrough innovations in diagnostic methodology. The company has a rapidly growing presence in the UK, the US and Israel. Learn more at www.SightDX.com
About Inter Medico
Inter Medico specializes in providing leading edge instrumentation and reagent solutions to Canadian customers with over 40 years of experience. The company is positioned to offer products from multiple strategic partners to provide creative and effective solutions. Learn more at http://www.inter-medico.com
