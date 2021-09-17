SAGUENAY, QC, Sept. 17, 2021 /CNW Telbec/ - A3 Surfaces has taken an important step towards international commercialization with the opening of its first plant. Located in the Haut-Saguenay Industrial Park, in Saguenay, the company's new plant, known for its antimicrobial anodized aluminum technology, was inaugurated today in the presence of Felix Auger-Aliassime, A3 Surfaces' official ambassador and singles ranking 11th. Andrée Laforest, Quebec Minister of Municipal Affairs and Housing and Minister responsible for the Saguenay-Lac-Saint-Jean region, and Lucie Lecours, Minister responsible for the Economy, as well as numerous partners, including Rio Tinto, were also present at the event.

These new facilities mark a turning point for A3 Surfaces (A3S), which now has the facilities and an anodizing line to manufacture high quality products. For the company, this is a landmark towards international marketing. It is important to note that A3 Surfaces has made significant inroads in the European Union countries in recent months and that several opportunities are progressing.

A capacity of 30 million dm2 of treated aluminum

Equipped with state-of-the-art equipment, the A3 Surfaces plant has the potential to generate an estimated economic impact of more than $100 million per year. Its 150-foot-long anodizing line can process up to 5.000 square decimeters (dm2) of aluminum per hour, which is equivalent to 625 medium-sized products. Annually, some 30 millions square decimeters (dm2) of aluminum are processed at the Saguenay plant.

A plant at the forefront

In addition to the anodizing line, several cutting-edge technologies have been developed for the A3 Surfaces plant. Among others, it is equipped with a laser engraving robot to ensure product traceability.

Advanced systems and technologies, developed in collaboration with Rio Tinto, will also help reduce the plant's environmental footprint. The latter is equipped with a heat recovery system and sophisticated equipment to clean the air used in the process. In addition, water treatment is carried out on site with the best equipment available on the market.

In short, everything has been put in place to significantly increase the company's production and development. A3 Surfaces is now in a more than favourable position to become a world leader in technological advances to stop the transmission of bacteria and viruses.

Figures and highlights

These figures are possible thanks to the brand-new plant and assembly line of A3 Surfaces:

2015 is the founding year of A3 Surfaces;

March 2021 , Felix-Auger-Aliassime, singles ranking 11th, becomes the official ambassador of A3 Surfaces;

, Felix-Auger-Aliassime, singles ranking 11th, becomes the official ambassador of A3 Surfaces; September 17, 2021 is the opening day of A3S 45,000 sq. ft. plant;

is the opening day of A3S 45,000 sq. ft. plant; The 150-foot-long anodizing line can process up to 5,000 dm2 of aluminum per hour, which is equivalent to 625 medium-sized products;

The A3S plant will process up to 30 million dm 2 of aluminum per year;

of aluminum per year; Estimated economic benefits of over $100 million per year;

per year; A3S is distinguished by its antimicrobial anodized aluminum, a unique technology developed in Saguenay.

On February 25, 2021 , the Quebec government, through the ESSOR program and Québec, granted loans for a total of $3.2 million to the company. That money is meant for the implementation of the plant, a project of over $8 million .

Quotes

"The inauguration and official opening of this plant represent a major step for A3 Surfaces in terms of production and marketing of our products. With its self-disinfecting biocidal surface treatment and its high-capacity plant, A3 Surfaces is now positioned to become a world leader in a technology that can stop the transmission of bacteria and viruses. Among other things, the plant will support the company's expansion into the European market."

- Jean-Sébastien Lemieux, General Manager A3 Surfaces

"A3 Surfaces shows us again today that it is an inspiring and innovative company in Quebec. The company and their entire team are reaching a major milestone in their development and that is why being present at the inauguration of their brand-new plant is an honor for me. It is with pride that I continue not only to wear the logo of this Quebec flagship, but also to support them in their international growth. They have a bright future ahead of them. "

- Felix Auger-Aliassime, Official Ambassador, A3 Surfaces

"This announcement clearly demonstrates that the region's entrepreneurs can make a strong impact in the field of aluminum's third transformation. This plant was created despite the extraordinary context of the COVID-19 pandemic and this high-level facility will manufacture unique products that are perfectly suited as important technological tools to face this health crisis."

- Andrée Laforest, Quebec Minister of Municipal Affairs

and Housing, Minister responsible for the Saguenay-

Lac-Saint-Jean region and MNA for Chicoutimi

"A3 Surfaces offers concrete innovations that improve the quality of life of the Quebec population. This company is a source of pride: it creates wealth and good paying jobs for the region, in addition to making Quebec shine internationally. We need SMEs like this one to build an even more prosperous and competitive economy."

- Lucie Lecours, Minister for the Economy

"Rio Tinto is proud to support the technological and business development of A3 Surfaces by providing guidance and significant financial support and that from the very beginning. Thanks to the revolutionary technology it has developed, A3 Surfaces is helping to demonstrate the exceptional properties and versatility of aluminum."

- Emmanuel Bergeron, Director of Regional Economic

Development, Rio Tinto

About A3 Surfaces

A3S was founded in 2015 and is established in Saguenay (Quebec, Canada). The company has a multidisciplinary team composed of several highly specialized professionals in applied technologies. Together, they have developed antimicrobial anodized aluminum, a technology that is unique in the world. This technology aims to become a key factor in the fight against viral or bacterial disease transmission through a self-disinfecting biocidal surface treatment.

With its innovative aluminum anodizing solutions, but more importantly, its revolutionary technology, A3 Surfaces wants to provide the world with proven products that will reduce the risk of spreading infectious diseases.

For more information: https://a3surfaces.com/en/

SOURCE A3 Surfaces

For further information: Mélissa Bradette, TACT, Cell : 418-540-0324

Related Links

https://a3surfaces.com/en/

