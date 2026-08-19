A2Z Cust2Mate Secures Follow-On Order for 1,050 Additional Smart Carts from HaStock

Follow-on order expands HaStock's commitment to 3,050 smart carts, on the same terms as the original five-year agreement

TORONTO, Aug. 19, 2026 /CNW/ -- A2Z Cust2Mate Solutions Corp. (NASDAQ: AZ), a global leader in smart retail technology, today announced a follow-on purchase order from HaStock, a leading and fast-growing home goods retail chain in Israel, for an additional 1,050 Cust2Mate Smart Carts. The follow-on order was received as deliveries of the Smart Carts under the original purchase order have already commenced. This follow-on purchase order expands HaStock's total commitment to 3,050 Smart Carts.

The additional order is on the same terms as HaStock's original five-year agreement and is valued at an additional ~US$11 million over the life of the agreement. The original agreement includes a comprehensive collaboration across data, retail media, and digital services to be managed by A2Z Cust2Mate, with the companies sharing in the resulting revenue.

"HaStock's decision to expand its commitment with an additional 1,050 Smart Carts is a strong validation of our partnership and the value of the Cust2Mate platform," said Gadi Graus, CEO of A2Z Cust2Mate Solutions Corp. "This follow-on order increases the scale of our deployment with HaStock and further expands the installed base through which we can generate recurring Smart Cart revenue as well as additional retail media and digital services revenue."

About HaStock

HaStock is a fast-growing Israeli home goods retail chain, offering a broad assortment of affordable, design-driven products for everyday living. With over 50 stores nationwide and continued expansion, HaStock combines value, variety, and a dynamic in-store experience for customers across Israel.

About A2Z Cust2Mate Solutions Corp.

A2Z Cust2Mate Solutions Corp. (NASDAQ: AZ) makes in-store retail smarter by connecting retailers, brands, and shoppers at the Smart Cart. Cust2Mate transforms everyday shopping carts into AI-powered, connected commerce platforms that elevate the in-store experience, turning each visit into a seamless, personalized, and rewarding journey. The Smart Cart platform helps retailers and brands grow revenue through targeted retail media and real-time shopper engagement at the moment purchase decisions are made. It delivers actionable, real-time data that provides full visibility into in-store shopper behavior and decision-making. With its modular, state-of-the-art technology, Cust2Mate enables retailers to increase revenue, optimize store operations, and mitigate loss across their chains at scale. For more information on A2Z Cust2Mate Solutions Corp. and its subsidiary, Cust2Mate Ltd., please visit: www.cust2mate.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Matters discussed in this press release contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. When used in this press release, the words "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "may," "intend," "expect," "will" and similar expressions identify such forward-looking statements. Actual results, performance or achievements could differ materially from those contemplated, expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements contained herein. These forward-looking statements are based largely on the expectations of the Company and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties. These include, but are not limited to, risks and uncertainties associated with the market for the Company's products, customer orders and deployment schedules, the impact of geopolitical, economic, competitive and other factors affecting the Company and its operations, and other matters detailed in reports filed by the Company with the SEC. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

SOURCE A2Z Cust2Mate Solutions Corp.

Media Contact: Fusion PR, [email protected]; Corporate Contact Information: John Gildea, VP Corporate Communication, [email protected], 00353 86 8238177