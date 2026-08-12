A2Z Reports Second Quarter 2026 Revenue of $5.9 Million
News provided byA2Z Cust2Mate Solutions Corp.
Aug 12, 2026, 16:15 ET
- Delivery of Carts Nearly Doubled Sequentially
- Commenced Deliveries to New Supermarket Customer During the Second Quarter
- Successful Execution Underscores Confidence in 2026 Year-End Target of 10,000 Carts; 3,350 Total Units Delivered to Customers as of June 30, 2026
- Projected H2 2026 Smart Cart Revenues of $25 Million, Weighted to the Fourth Quarter
- Dedicated Manufacturing Facility Brought Online in Q2 Significantly Increases Delivery Capacity
- Financing Facility Initiated with Bank Leumi for a $30 Million Credit Line
- Cost Management Initiatives to be Completed in the Third Quarter will Reduce Operating Expenses by Approximately $7 Million Annually
Management to Host Conference Call at 5 PM ET Today
Second Quarter 2026 Highlights
(All comparisons made are against the prior-year period unless otherwise noted)
- Delivered 950 units in the second quarter, up from 500 in the first quarter.
- Total revenue increased to $5.9 million from $1.2 million; Smart Cart revenue of $4.41 million increased 80% sequentially, from $2.45 million.
- Gross profit increased to $2.5 million, up from $0.3 million.
- Gross margin was 42.6%, compared to 23.3%.
- Net loss was $7.3 million, compared to a loss of $12.6 million.
TORONTO, Aug. 12, 2026 /CNW/ -- A2Z Cust2Mate Solutions Corp. (NASDAQ: AZ) (the "Company" or "A2Z"), a global leader in smart retail technology, announced earlier today its financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2026.
Management Commentary
"Second quarter results demonstrated strong execution from both an operational and financial perspective," noted Gadi Graus, Chief Executive Officer of A2Z Cust2Mate. "We nearly doubled unit deliveries from first quarter levels, including to an important new customer. We also introduced our next-generation Connected In-Store Commerce Platform, representing a significant evolution of our technology architecture and positioning the Company to support enterprise-scale deployments, retail media and in-store intelligence. In addition, we closed a $30 million line of credit with Bank Leumi, which provides funding to support the company's growth.
"The new customer, HaStock, a leading home goods retail chain in Israel with over 50 stores nationwide, took delivery of roughly half of the 2,000 units they contracted, and we are pleased to add this well-known retailer to our client roster. In addition, we recently announced an increased order from Super Sapir, a large food retailer in Israel with over 70 stores, for 4,000 additional units.
"In the second half of the year, we expect to accelerate shipments to several customers as a result of our dedicated Chinese mass manufacturing facility, which went online in the second quarter. In addition, there are several sales and marketing initiatives in process that provide considerable opportunities for expansion to Europe and the Americas. As we increase deliveries, we are gaining the capability to capitalize on retail media, which we expect to be a long-term growth and profit driver for the Company.
"During the quarter, we unveiled our next-generation Connected In-Store Commerce Platform, marking a significant evolution from a product-centric offering to a unified enterprise platform for modern retail. The platform connects shopper engagement, store operations, retail media and in-store intelligence through a scalable architecture designed for efficient manufacturing, large-scale deployment and chain-wide operations. The platform is designed to support retailers' digital transformation while creating new recurring revenue opportunities.
"We also are pleased to welcome Gadi Levin, our newly announced CFO, to the executive team. Gadi has decades of financial management experience and will be a huge asset as we scale the business. With his support, we are executing a corporate realignment, which is expected to reduce operating expenses by approximately $7 million on an annual basis when completed. The initiative is designed to enhance our commercial expansion opportunities and sales efforts, while preserving our delivery capabilities.
"The $30 million credit line we closed with Bank Leumi will help fund inventory as we continue to scale our business and will support our future growth. It is also recognition of the substantial progress we are making in cart deliveries.
"Looking ahead, the Company continues to work overseas with potential new clients, and we expect to see our smart carts in at least two retailers outside of Israel in the next six months.
"During the second half of the year, we expect to deliver new carts to a number of customers and anticipate a meaningful sequential increase in deliveries in the third quarter, taking into consideration the September holiday calendar in Israel, followed by a major uptick in the fourth quarter. We also expect to grow our retail media revenues as we accelerate cart deliveries.
"Our year-to-date performance, backlog, and visibility support our confidence in achieving our target of 10,000 deliveries by year-end 2026, increasing to 19,000 scheduled deliveries by the end of 2027. These metrics are based on existing purchase orders and contracted backlog, with additional order activity representing potential upside."
Second Quarter Fiscal 2026 Results
(All comparisons made are against the prior-year period unless otherwise noted)
Revenue increased to $5.9 million, from $1.2 million in the prior year due to increased delivery of our new smart carts.
Gross profit increased to $2.5 million, from $0.3 million a year ago representing a gross margin of 42.6%, compared with 23.3% in the prior year quarter. The absolute increase is due to increased revenues and the improved margin is due to the achievement of economies of scale as we ramp up our manufacturing capabilities.
Operating loss was $7.6 million, compared to $6.8 million in the prior year quarter. The increased loss is primarily a result of increased payroll costs, which will now be reduced as part of our cost management initiatives.
Net loss for the period was $7.3 million compared to $12.6 million in the prior year quarter. The decreased net loss is primarily as a result of improved revenues and gross margin, offset by an increase in operating expenses. In the prior period, the Company incurred a net loss from discontinued operations of $1.4 million, which contributed to an increase in net loss in that period.
Conference Call
Management will host a conference call on August 12, 2026, at 5 PM Eastern Time to discuss the company's second quarter financial results.
The conference call may be accessed by dialing 1-877-317-6789 (U.S. toll-free), +972 3-374-1008 (Israel Tel Aviv), or 1-412-317-6789 (International). The live webcast of the call can be accessed using the following link: https://event.choruscall.com/mediaframe/webcast.html?webcastid=s59Aphpy
About A2Z Cust2Mate Solutions Corp.
A2Z Cust2Mate Solutions Corp. (NASDAQ: AZ) makes in-store retail smarter by connecting retailers, brands, and shoppers at the Smart Cart. Cust2Mate transforms everyday shopping carts into AI-powered, connected commerce platforms that elevate the in-store experience, turning each visit into a seamless, personalized, and rewarding journey. The Smart Cart platform helps retailers and brands grow revenue through targeted retail media and real-time shopper engagement at the moment purchase decisions are made. It delivers actionable, real-time data that provides full visibility into in-store shopper behavior and decision-making. With its modular, state-of-the-art technology, Cust2Mate enables retailers to increase revenue, optimize store operations, and mitigate loss across their chains at scale.
For more information on A2Z Cust2Mate Solutions Corp. and its subsidiary, Cust2Mate Ltd., please visit www.cust2mate.com.
Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-looking Statements
Matters discussed in this press release may contain forward-looking statements that are subject to substantial risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release may be identified by the use of words such as "anticipate," "believe," "contemplate," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "seek," "may," "might," "plan," "potential," "predict," "project," "target," "aim," "should," "will" "would," or the negative of these words or other similar expressions, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. Forward-looking statements are based on the Company's current expectations and are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and assumptions that are difficult to predict. Further, certain forward-looking statements are based on assumptions as to future events that may not prove to be accurate. These and other risks and uncertainties are described more fully in the Company's filings on EDGAR and with the SEC. Actual results, performance or achievements could differ materially from those contemplated, expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements contained herein. Forward-looking statements contained in this announcement are made as of this date, and the company disclaims any intention or obligation, except to the extent required by law, to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to sell any of the securities described herein.
A2Z CUST2MATE SOLUTIONS CORP.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM STATEMENTS OF LOSS AND COMPREHENSIVE LOSS
(Unaudited)
(Expressed in Thousands of US Dollars, except per share data)
|
Three Months Ended
June 30,
|
Six Months Ended
June 30,
|
2026
|
2025
|
2026
|
2025
|
Revenues
|
$
|
5,904
|
$
|
1,160
|
$
|
9,221
|
$
|
2,707
|
Cost of revenues
|
3,392
|
890
|
6,570
|
1,857
|
Gross profit
|
2,512
|
270
|
2,651
|
850
|
Expenses:
|
Research and development costs
|
$
|
3,991
|
$
|
3,919
|
$
|
6,921
|
$
|
5,230
|
Sales and marketing costs
|
2,676
|
828
|
4,870
|
1,256
|
General and administration expenses
|
3,435
|
2,320
|
6,477
|
7,736
|
Operating loss
|
(7,590)
|
(6,797)
|
(15,617)
|
(13,372
|
Loss on revaluation of warrant Liabilities
|
-
|
(4,135)
|
-
|
(3,735
|
Financial income (expense), net
|
254
|
(223)
|
-
|
187
|
Net loss for the period from continuing operations
|
(7,336)
|
(11,155)
|
(15,617)
|
(16,920
|
Net loss for the period from discontinued operations
|
-
|
(1,436)
|
-
|
(2,425
|
Net loss for the period
|
$
|
(7,336)
|
$
|
(12,591)
|
$
|
(15,617)
|
$
|
(19,345
|
Less: Net loss attributable to non-controlling interests
|
(179)
|
(76)
|
(388)
|
(408
|
Net loss attributable to controlling shareholders
|
(7,157)
|
(12,515)
|
(15,229)
|
(18,937
|
Net loss for the period
|
$
|
(7,336)
|
$
|
(12,591)
|
$
|
(15,617)
|
$
|
(19,345
|
Other comprehensive income
|
Item that will not be reclassified to profit or loss:
|
Adjustments arising from translating financial statements of foreign operations
|
2,075
|
(274)
|
2,651
|
536
|
Other comprehensive income
|
2,075
|
(274)
|
2,651
|
536
|
Total comprehensive loss for the period
|
(5,261)
|
(12,865)
|
(12,966)
|
(18,809
|
Less: Comprehensive loss attributable to non-controlling interests
|
(179)
|
(76)
|
(388)
|
(408
|
Comprehensive loss attributable to the Company's shareholders
|
(5,082)
|
(12,789)
|
(12,578)
|
(18,401
|
Total comprehensive loss for the period
|
$
|
(5,261)
|
$
|
(12,865)
|
$
|
(12,966)
|
$
|
(18,809
|
Basic and diluted loss per share from continuing operations
|
$
|
(0.16)
|
$
|
(0.31)
|
$
|
(0.34)
|
$
|
(0.48
|
Basic and diluted loss per share from discontinued operations
|
$
|
-
|
$
|
(0.04)
|
$
|
-
|
$
|
(0.07
|
Weighted average number of shares outstanding
|
44,749,055
|
35,304,220
|
44,155,780
|
34,177,189
A2Z CUST2MATE SOLUTIONS CORP.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL POSITION
(Unaudited)
(Expressed in Thousands of US Dollars, except per share data)
|
June 30,
2026
|
December 31,
2025
|
ASSETS
|
Current assets
|
Cash and cash equivalents
|
$
|
14,782
|
$
|
13,525
|
Restricted cash
|
3,875
|
384
|
Financial assets at fair value
|
28,614
|
55,642
|
Inventories
|
8,095
|
3,891
|
Trade receivables, net
|
5,167
|
3,034
|
Other accounts receivable
|
2,972
|
2,937
|
Total current assets
|
63,505
|
79,413
|
Non-current assets
|
Intangible asset
|
626
|
637
|
Long term financial assets at fair value
|
342
|
333
|
Long-term trade receivables
|
6,250
|
1,221
|
Property, equipment and right of use assets, net
|
3,457
|
3,556
|
Total non-current assets
|
10,675
|
5,747
|
Total Assets
|
$
|
74,180
|
$
|
85,160
|
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
|
Current liabilities
|
Current portion of long-term loan
|
$
|
843
|
$
|
9
|
Lease liability
|
865
|
819
|
Trade payables
|
5,113
|
3,348
|
Other accounts payable
|
1,627
|
2,200
|
Warrant Liability)
|
-
|
576
|
Total current liabilities
|
8,448
|
6,952
|
Non-current liabilities
|
Lease liability
|
1,471
|
1,758
|
Long term loan
|
1,374
|
29
|
Total non-current liabilities
|
2,845
|
1,787
|
Total liabilities
|
11,293
|
8,739
|
Equity
|
Share capital and additional paid in capital
|
219,298
|
206,953
|
Warrant Reserve
|
3,054
|
10,147
|
Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)
|
779
|
(1,872)
|
Reserve with respect to transactions with non-controlling interests
|
927
|
927
|
Treasury stock
|
(5,820)
|
-
|
Accumulated losses
|
(153,416)
|
(138,187)
|
Total equity attributable to Company shareholders
|
64,822
|
77,968
|
Non-controlling interests
|
(1,935)
|
(1,547)
|
Total equity
|
62,887
|
76,421
|
Total liabilities and equity
|
$
|
74,180
|
$
|
85,160
SOURCE A2Z Cust2Mate Solutions Corp.
Company Contact Information: Gadi Levin, CFO, [email protected], +972-73-3700544; Investor Contacts: David Gold & Lynn Morgen, AdvisIRy Partners, [email protected], [email protected], +1-212-750-5800
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