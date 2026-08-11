A2Z Cust2Mate Secures a Follow-On Order for 4,000 Additional Smart Carts from Sapir Group

Follow-on order expands Sapir Group's commitment to 7,000 smart carts, on the same terms as the original agreement

TORONTO, Aug. 11, 2026 /CNW/ -- A2Z Cust2Mate Solutions Corp. (NASDAQ: AZ), a global leader in smart retail technology, today announced a follow-on purchase order from Sapir Group, a fast-growing Israeli supermarket group, for an additional 4,000 Cust2Mate smart shopping carts, expanding Sapir Group's total commitment to 7,000 smart carts. The follow-on order brings the total value of Sapir Group's orders to approximately $84 million over the life of the agreements.

The expanded order follows significant growth in Sapir Group's retail footprint. Over the past two years, the group has acquired approximately 20 stores previously operated by Carrefour Israel, substantially expanding its store network and increasing the potential scale of the Cust2Mate deployment.

The increased commitment from Sapir Group further strengthens A2Z Cust2Mate's contracted deployment pipeline and reflects the Company's strategy of expanding with retail partners as they scale their store networks and deepen adoption of the Cust2Mate platform.

"Sapir Group's decision to expand its commitment to Cust2Mate is particularly significant because it demonstrates how our relationships can grow alongside our retail partners," said Gadi Graus, CEO of A2Z Cust2Mate Solutions Corp. "Sapir Group has expanded rapidly, and this additional order reflects both that growth and its continued confidence in our Smart Cart platform. For A2Z Cust2Mate, the expansion increases the scale of an existing deployment and reinforces our recurring-revenue model, while creating a larger installed base through which we can generate additional retail media and digital-services revenue."

In addition, the Company announces that it is currently renegotiating with Carrefour Israel the terms and conditions of its previously announced Carrefour Israel purchase order.

About Sapir Group

Super Sapir Ltd. is a privately held nationwide supermarket group in Israel, founded in 1996 by brothers Avinoam and Oren Sapir, who serve as co-CEOs and owners. As of August, 2026, the company operates more than 70 stores under the "Super Sapir" and "Neto Discount" banners.

Super Sapir focuses on urban, discount-priced grocery formats, emphasizing service, trust, and close connection to local customers. The company invests in its people with an inclusive, supportive workplace culture, and maintains high standards for food safety and freshness. Its mission is to deliver neighborhood-level service in city centers and peripheral areas at competitive pricing and with a personal, high-quality shopping experience. Learn more at: www.supersapir.co.il.

About A2Z Cust2Mate Solutions Corp.

A2Z Cust2Mate Solutions Corp. (NASDAQ: AZ) makes in-store retail smarter by connecting retailers, brands, and shoppers at the Smart Cart. Cust2Mate transforms everyday shopping carts into AI-powered, connected commerce platforms that elevate the in-store experience, turning each visit into a seamless, personalized, and rewarding journey. The Smart Cart platform helps retailers and brands grow revenue through targeted retail media and real-time shopper engagement at the moment purchase decisions are made. It delivers actionable, real-time data that provides full visibility into in-store shopper behavior and decision-making. With its modular, state-of-the-art technology, Cust2Mate enables retailers to increase revenue, optimize store operations, and mitigate loss across their chains at scale. For more information on A2Z Cust2Mate Solutions Corp. and its subsidiary, Cust2Mate Ltd., please visit: www.cust2mate.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Matters discussed in this press release contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. When used in this press release, the words "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "may," "intend," "expect," "will" and similar expressions identify such forward-looking statements. Actual results, performance or achievements could differ materially from those contemplated, expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements contained herein. These forward-looking statements are based largely on the expectations of the Company and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties. These include, but are not limited to, risks and uncertainties associated with the market for the Company's products, customer orders and deployment schedules, the impact of geopolitical, economic, competitive and other factors affecting the Company and its operations, and other matters detailed in reports filed by the Company with the SEC. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

SOURCE A2Z Cust2Mate Solutions Corp.

Media Contact: Fusion PR, [email protected]; Corporate Contact Information: John Gildea, VP Corporate Communication, [email protected], 00353 86 8238177