A2Z Cust2Mate Secures Approval for $30 Million Non-Dilutive Financing to Scale Smart Cart Manufacturing & Deployment

TORONTO, May 14, 2026 /CNW/ - A2Z Cust2Mate Solutions Corp. (NASDAQ: AZ), a global leader in smart retail technology, today announced that it has received approval from one of Israel's largest commercial banks to provide a $30 million line of credit (the "Commercial Line of Credit") to support the large-scale manufacturing and deployment of its smart shopping carts.

The Commercial Line of Credit, to be secured by purchase orders received by the Company, is designated specifically to fund the mass production and deployment at scale of Cust2Mate's smart carts for existing orders, enabling the Company to accelerate its deployment strategy while preserving existing capital resources.

This approval follows a comprehensive due diligence process conducted by the bank, which evaluated Cust2Mate's technology, purchase orders, and business model and which serves as strong validation of the Company's platform and its ability to execute at scale.

The Commercial Line of Credit is intended to allow Cust2Mate to manufacture its smart carts at scale without the need to raise additional equity capital or utilize existing cash reserves, supporting the Company's continued expansion into global markets.

"This line of credit will significantly strengthen our financial position by providing dedicated, non-dilutive funding for manufacturing," said David Hasenfeld, CFO of Cust2Mate. "It will allow us to scale production efficiently without impacting our existing capital base or requiring additional equity financing. Importantly, it will support favorable cash flow management while preserving shareholder value and reflects strong external validation of both our financial model and long-term growth strategy."

With this financing, Cust2Mate is well-positioned to accelerate rollouts of its smart cart platform, supporting retailers in enhancing in-store engagement, unlocking new revenue streams, and improving operational efficiency.

About A2Z Cust2Mate Solutions Corp.

A2Z Cust2Mate Solutions Corp. (NASDAQ: AZ) makes in-store retail smarter by connecting retailers, brands, and shoppers at the Smart Cart.Cust2Mate transforms everyday shopping carts into AI-powered, connected commerce platforms that elevate the in-store experience, turning each visit into a seamless, personalized, and rewarding journey. The Smart Cart platform helps retailers and brands grow revenue through targeted retail media and real-time shopper engagement at the moment purchase decisions are made. It delivers actionable, real-time data that provides full visibility into in-store shopper behavior and decision-making. With its modular, state-of-the-art technology, Cust2Mate enables retailers to increase revenue, optimize store operations, and mitigate loss across their chains at scale. For more information on A2Z Cust2Mate Solutions Corp. and its subsidiary, Cust2Mate Ltd., please visit www.cust2mate.com

Forward-Looking Statements

Matters discussed in this press release contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. When used in this press release, the words "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "may," "intend," "expect," "will" and similar expressions identify such forward-looking statements. Actual results, performance or achievements could differ materially from those contemplated, expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements contained herein. These forward-looking statements are based largely on the expectations of the Company and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties. These include, but are not limited to, risks and uncertainties associated with the market for our products, the impact of geopolitical, economic, competitive and other factors affecting the Company and its operations, and other matters detailed in reports filed by the Company with the SEC. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

SOURCE A2Z Cust2Mate Solutions Corp.

Media Contact: Fusion PR for Cust2Mate, [email protected]; Corporate Contact Information, John Gildea, VP Corporate Communication, [email protected], 00353 86 8238177