A2Z Cust2Mate Expands into Home Goods Retail, Deploying 2,000 Smart Shopping Carts at HaStock

TORONTO, April 30, 2026 /CNW/ - A2Z Cust2Mate Solutions Corp. (NASDAQ: AZ), a global leader in smart retail technology, and HaStock, a leading and fast-growing home goods retail chain in Israel, with over 50 stores nationwide, today announced the deployment of 2,000 Cust2Mate smart shopping carts, beginning in Q3 2026, at three key stores in Haifa, Beer Sheba, and Petach Tikva.

Over the five-year agreement, smart cart revenues are expected to exceed US$21M. In addition, the agreement includes a comprehensive collaboration across data, retail media, and digital services to be managed by A2Z Cust2mate. The companies will share in the resulting revenue.

Building on a strategic framework established in 2023, the partnership reflects a shared vision for the future of in-store retail. With significant advancements in A2Z Cust2Mate's platform and growing demand for smart cart solutions, the collaboration now moves into a formal deployment phase.

This expansion into a new retail vertical underscores the breadth and versatility of the A2Z Cust2Mate platform as an in-store engagement and media solution. Its retail media and digital engagement capabilities enable retailers and brands to interact with shoppers in real time, delivering personalized content, targeted offers, promotions, and brand messaging directly at the point of decision.

"We are entering a phase where execution at scale defines the next generation of smart retail technologies," said Gadi Graus, CEO of A2Z Cust2Mate. "What began as an alignment of vision is now translating into real deployment at scale. Our rollout of 2,000 smart carts with HaStock reflects this shift--enabling retailers to engage shoppers more effectively, unlock new revenue streams, and operate with real-time intelligence. As we expand into new categories, we are positioning smart carts as a foundational layer in the digital infrastructure of in-store retail."

About HaStock

HaStock is a fast-growing Israeli home goods retail chain, offering a broad assortment of affordable, design-driven products for everyday living. With over 50 stores nationwide and continued expansion, HaStock combines value, variety, and a dynamic in-store experience for customers across Israel.

About A2Z Cust2Mate Solutions Corp.

A2Z Cust2Mate Solutions Corp. (NASDAQ: AZ) makes in-store retail smarter by connecting retailers, brands, and shoppers at the Smart Cart. Cust2Mate transforms everyday shopping carts into AI-powered, connected commerce platforms that elevate the in-store experience, turning each visit into a seamless, personalized, and rewarding journey. The Smart Cart platform helps retailers and brands grow revenue through targeted retail media and real-time shopper engagement at the moment purchase decisions are made. It delivers actionable, real-time data that provides full visibility into in-store shopper behavior and decision-making. With its modular, state-of-the-art technology, Cust2Mate enables retailers to increase revenue, optimize store operations, and mitigate loss across their chains at scale. For more information on A2Z Cust2Mate Solutions Corp. and its subsidiary, Cust2Mate Ltd., please visit www.cust2mate.com

Forward-Looking Statements

Matters discussed in this press release contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. When used in this press release, the words "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "may," "intend," "expect," "will" and similar expressions identify such forward-looking statements. Actual results, performance or achievements could differ materially from those contemplated, expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements contained herein. These forward-looking statements are based largely on the expectations of the Company and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties. These include, but are not limited to, risks and uncertainties associated with the market for our products, the impact of geopolitical, economic, competitive and other factors affecting the Company and its operations, and other matters detailed in reports filed by the Company with the SEC. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

SOURCE A2Z Cust2Mate Solutions Corp.

Media Contact : Fusion PR for Cust2Mate, [email protected] | Corporate Contact Information: John Gildea, VP corporate communication, [email protected], 00353 86 8238177