A2Z Cust2Mate Strengthens Retail Media Position as Advertisers Tap Smart Carts for In-Store Reach

TORONTO, May 5, 2026 /CNW/ - A2Z Cust2Mate Solutions Corp. (NASDAQ: AZ), a global leader in smart retail technology, today announced new retail media agreements to advertise leading brands Under Armor, Santa Barbara Polo Club, Slazenger, Rollox and SwissBrand on its smart cart shopping platform, further accelerating the expansion of its Retail Media business.

Under the agreements, brands such as Under Armor, Santa Barbara Polo Club, Slazenger, Rollox and SwissBrand will use A2Z Cust2Mate's in-store retail media platform to engage shoppers directly at the point of purchase across supermarkets where A2Z Cust2Mate smart carts are deployed in Israel.

The agreements underscore the attractiveness of A2Z Cust2Mate's retail media offering to advertisers and reinforce its business model and market position, reflecting the growing momentum behind the company's Retail Media Division. Established to monetize the smart cart platform by connecting retailers, brands, and shoppers at the point of decision, the division continues to expand. As part of this growth, A2Z Cust2Mate recently appointed an experienced Retail Media Sales Executive to scale its media inventory across retailers and advertisers.

As previously announced, A2Z has secured the commercial rights to monetize media assets across its smart cart deployments with several retail partners and began generating retail media revenue in the first quarter of 2026, marking an important milestone in the commercialization of its platform and the evolution of its business model. In addition, the newly signed agreements are expected to further expand these capabilities and contribute to the Company's retail media revenue going forward.

"Retail media is becoming a critical growth channel for retailers and advertisers, and we believe the greatest opportunity lies where purchase decisions are made inside the store," said Gadi Graus, CEO of A2Z Cust2Mate. "Our smart cart platform enables advertisers to engage shoppers in real time, at the point of decision, through targeted and measurable campaigns. The addition of Under Armor, Santa Barbara Polo Club, Slazenger, Rollox and SwissBrand reflects the increasing demand from leading brands for in-store retail media and reinforces our strategy to scale a high-impact advertising channel that delivers value to retailers, advertisers, and shoppers alike."

About A2Z Cust2Mate Solutions Corp.

A2Z Cust2Mate Solutions Corp. (NASDAQ: AZ) makes in-store retail smarter by connecting retailers, brands, and shoppers at the Smart Cart. Cust2Mate transforms everyday shopping carts into AI-powered, connected commerce platforms that elevate the in-store experience, turning each visit into a seamless, personalized, and rewarding journey. The Smart Cart platform helps retailers and brands grow revenue through targeted retail media and real-time shopper engagement at the moment purchase decisions are made. It delivers actionable, real-time data that provides full visibility into in-store shopper behavior and decision-making. With its modular, state-of-the-art technology, Cust2Mate enables retailers to increase revenue, optimize store operations, and mitigate loss across their chains at scale. For more information on A2Z Cust2Mate Solutions Corp. and its subsidiary, Cust2Mate Ltd., please visit www.cust2mate.com

Forward-Looking Statements

Matters discussed in this press release contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. When used in this press release, the words "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "may," "intend," "expect," "will" and similar expressions identify such forward-looking statements. Actual results, performance or achievements could differ materially from those contemplated, expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements contained herein. These forward-looking statements are based largely on the expectations of the Company and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties. These include, but are not limited to, risks and uncertainties associated with the market for our products, the impact of geopolitical, economic, competitive and other factors affecting the Company and its operations, and other matters detailed in reports filed by the Company with the SEC. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

SOURCE A2Z Cust2Mate Solutions Corp.

Media Contact: Fusion PR for Cust2Mate, [email protected]; Corporate Contact Information: John Gildea, VP corporate communication, [email protected], 00353 86 8238177