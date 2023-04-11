A World Rekindled, a unique photographic exhibition on the Hasidic Jewish community around the world

OUTREMONT, QC, April 11, 2023 /CNW/ - After having exhibited unique photographs of Hasidic Jewish communities at the United Nations headquarters in New York and elsewhere around the world, Polish artist Agnieszka Traczewska will present a new exhibition in Montréal on the same theme.

On view at the Galerie d'Outremont from April 18 to May 28, A World Rekindled will reveal the daily life of the Hasidim through images, thanks to the privileged access to these communities obtained by the photographer. This exhibition is being presented jointly by the Consulate General of the Republic of Poland in Montréal and the Borough of Outremont.

"Hosting this exceptional exhibition in Outremont demonstrates our desire to build bridges between the different communities," said Borough Mayor Laurent Desbois. "It is a great opportunity to learn more about the lives of members of the Hasidic Jewish community, with whom we cross paths regularly. In addition, A World Rekindled and its related activities show that our gallery can host world-class events."

Dariusz Wiśniewski, Consul General of the Republic of Poland in Montréal, noted: "Polish photographer Agnieszka Traczewska is an exceptional artist who has been documenting the life of Hasidic communities around the world for years. I am delighted that her photos will be exhibited at Galerie Outremont so that everyone can be inspired to better understand and develop greater harmony among neighbours." He added: "Our collaboration was made possible by the financial support of the Polish Ministry of Foreign Affairs."

About the artist

Documentary filmmaker and accomplished photographer Agnieszka Traczewska will be present at the vernissage for A Rekindled World on April 18. The exhibition features a selection of photographs from the author's book A Rekindled World. The book illustrates the living environments of Hasidim with photographs taken in both Jerusalem and New York City, revealing a world usually hidden from outsiders. Ms. Traczewska celebrates the revival of Hasidism after the Holocaust, and the exhibition will open on Yom HaShoah, Holocaust Remembrance Day.

Cross-cultural activities will be organized during the exhibition, including guided tours* on weekends, school visits during the week, conferences, roundtable discussions, informal meetings, and more. A World Rekindled is aligned with the actions recommended in the Plan de développement culturel d'Outremont 2021-2026. Galerie d'Outremont is located at 41 Saint-Just Avenue between Bernard and St-Viateur avenues.

*in French or English.

More information:

Exhibition website (in French)

https://montreal.ca/evenements/un-monde-ravive-agnieszka-traczewska-46437

Artist's website:

http://www.agnieszkatraczewska.com/

Galerie d'Outremont website:

https://montreal.ca/en/places/galerie-doutremont

Plan de développement culturel d'Outremont 2021-2026 (In French)

https://montreal.ca/articles/le-plan-de-developpement-culturel-doutremont-2021-2026-16839

IMPORTANT – A preview has been reserved for media representatives on Tuesday, April 18, in the early afternoon. Please confirm your attendance by e-mail or phone, as well as any other information or interview requests:

