Schools and Child Care Centres Invited to Reconnect Children With Nature Through $25,000 Outdoor Classroom Contest

HAMILTON, ON, Sept. 19, 2025 /CNW/ - There is a new era in education, and it's outdoors. Exposure to nature while learning and engaging all the senses increases retention, test scores, and improves physical and mental well-being. To support this need to get children learning outside, Bienenstock Natural Playgrounds (BNP) is launching its annual OutClass™ Outdoor Classroom Giveaway Contest, offering schools and child cares the opportunity to enter for a chance to win a $25,000 outdoor learning space designed to spark curiosity, creativity, and connection with the living world.

"We've seen firsthand the benefits of learning in nature," says John El-Raheb, CEO of BNP. "Nature brings a change of perspective: learning becomes stickier because multiple senses are engaged, students are more focused, and teachers see the effects carried back indoors. All it takes is 60 minutes outside."

Since its launch, the contest has attracted more than 25,000 entries, demonstrating a powerful demand for spaces that extend learning beyond four walls and into nature. Previous winners, including 2025's winner—Champlain Discovery Public School in Pembroke, Ontario—are witnessing firsthand the transformative impact of teaching outside.

"By experiencing collaboration, creativity, and problem-solving in the outdoor space, students will see that learning doesn't only happen inside a classroom," says Tricia Robinson, Vice Principal of Champlain Discovery Public School. "My hope is that they carry forward a mindset of curiosity, resilience, and respect for the environment. These skills and values will benefit them well beyond their school years."

The 2025 contest is now open to schools and child cares and closes on May 11, 2026. Educators, parents, and community members are invited to nominate their school or child care centre and join a growing movement that recognizes outdoor learning as essential, not optional.

To learn more or to enter the contest, visit outdoorclassrooms.com

About Bienenstock Natural Playgrounds (BNP) Founded on the principle that children and communities thrive when they play together in rich, natural, beautiful spaces that reflect their cultural and natural heritage. Now with over 4,500 projects globally, Bienenstock is recognized as the leader in authentic, sensory-rich, living playspaces for children. bienenstockplaygrounds.com

