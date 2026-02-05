Bienenstock Natural Playgrounds honoured by the Canadian Nursery Landscape Association

HAMILTON, ON, Feb. 5, 2026 /CNW/ - Bienenstock Natural Playgrounds (BNP) has been named the recipient of the 2026 Innovative Business Award and the Green for Life Industry Award by the Canadian Nursery Landscape Association (CNLA).

The CNLA Awards recognize Canadian businesses who are leading transformative change through innovation, environmental leadership, and long-term impact.

The recognition comes at a critical moment for Canadian children and families. Today, children and youth in Canada spend an average of 3.8 hours of recreational screen time. This contributes to increased anxiety, reduced physical activity, weakened immune health, and a growing disconnect from the natural world.

Selected for their pioneering work at the intersection of child development, public health, and regenerative landscapes, they have created a model that has shaped how communities across Canada and the world think about our spaces and our future.

With over 4,500 projects spanning schools, parks, childcare centres, and public spaces around the globe, they continue to demonstrate how connection to nature is not a problem to solve, it is the solution to the greatest challenges we face today.

