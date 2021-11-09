A Voice for Veterans: Aqualitas partners with Veterans for Healing to deliver a dedicated medical cannabis program to Canadian Veterans

East Coast Organic Licensed Producer supports Canadian veterans through a commitment to wellness and healing.

BROOKLYN, NS, Nov. 9, 2021 /CNW/ - Aqualitas Inc. , a Nova Scotian organic licensed producer, is proud to expand its ongoing support for Canadian veterans through a forward-thinking partnership with Veterans For Healing Ltd . of Cape Breton, Nova Scotia. The AQ-Together Veterans Program is a personalized service to educate, assist, and onboard veterans from across Canada to the Aqualitas online platform of medical cannabis products.

In addition to introducing a streamlined veterans access program, Aqualitas has worked closely with Veterans for Healing to develop a curated line of medical cannabis products tailored to the veteran community's needs. The VetSelect line features larger formats and several carefully selected cultivars based on the needs of patients living with PTSD, pain and other conditions that disproportionately impact veterans.

"Compassionate, supportive access to medical cannabis is a right that all Canadians should have," states Myrna Gillis, CEO and Founding Director of Aqualitas. "It is our responsibility and our privilege to work alongside Veterans for Healing to make this a reality for the veteran patient community. They have served their country, and we are proud to serve them."

"Over the years the veteran community has made it clear that they need and deserve a reliable supply of consistent quality medical cannabis and a supportive client care team." says Rob Gowans, CEO of Veterans For Healing. "Our collaboration with Aqualitas is a powerful way to deliver this medicine to veterans, and to work as part of a team with a truly patient-centred licensed producer to further assist veterans on their healing journey.

Veterans For Healing provides ongoing support to veterans, first responders, and their families. They spearhead research, social programs and innovative treatments vital to veterans coping with trauma and rehabilitation issues. Their veteran-led approach is helping thousands of Canadians increase their quality of life.

The AQ-Together Veterans Program is now accepting registrations, and the exclusive line of Vetselect products are available coast-to-coast at veterans.aqualitas.ca .

About Aqualitas Inc.

Aqualitas Inc. is a privately-held, multiple Health Canada license holder with licenses to conduct research, cultivate indoor and outdoor, process and sell cannabis, located in the community of Brooklyn, just outside of Liverpool, Nova Scotia. Aqualitas is home to Canada's 2020 Grower of the Year and is Canada's first Clean Green Certified cannabis producer and processor, recognizing its commitment to international organic management practices, compliance, quality and sustainability. With a mission of supporting people's wellness with research, care and passion, Aqualitas is committed to a vision of being a global leader in providing organically grown cannabis and value-added products. Its research and development division, Sindica, is actively engaged in research projects in cultivation, product development, and pharmaceutical drug development. Aqualitas' adult-use brand, Reef Organic™, is available in recreational markets in Alberta, Newfoundland, Nova Scotia, New Brunswick, Prince Edward Island, Ontario, Saskatchewan and British Columbia with further expansion plans across Canada over the coming months. Its medical products have been distributed across Canada and exported to the EU and Israel.

