From 2025 onwards, Ax-C will bring together in one location many of the key players in the innovative entrepreneurial ecosystem, from both the public and private sectors. They will all be brought together at Place Victoria to help responsible, sustainable startups grow and prosper, providing technological solutions to local and international challenges.

The fruit of several years' work between governments and key players, this project is a flagship measure of the 2022–2027 Québec strategy to support research and investment in innovation and the plan to revitalize downtown Montreal. It aims to create an environment that is conducive to the commercialization and export of innovations by providing accelerators, incubators, and technology startups with an inspiring and inclusive space, and resources and support essential to their growth.

These services will be developed and delivered by Startup Montréal, which is currently working with ÉTS to mobilize innovation and entrepreneurship partners to provide the expertise needed to implement a complementary offering to existing services, while supporting the most promising entrepreneurs.

"The success of our startups requires strategic intervention at times when the risk is high. With Ax-C located in the heart of the city's business district, we're giving ourselves the means to compete with the world's most successful innovation ecosystems."

- Pierre Fitzgibbon, Minister of Economy, Innovation and Energy, Minister responsible for Regional Economic Development and Minister responsible for the Metropolis and the Montreal region

"Our government is determined to support innovative Canadian businesses. I am delighted that this new innovation hub that is international in scope is setting up shop in the heart of Montréal. Thanks to our assistance, the metropolis will be able to shine as a hotbed of innovation, as well as contribute to Quebec's evolving entrepreneurial ecosystem."

- The Honourable Soraya Martinez Ferrada, Minister of Tourism and Minister responsible for Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions

"The location of this future place of innovation, in the heart of the metropolis, where Montrealers came to invest in businesses 60 years ago, is the perfect place to bridge the city's economic past, present and future! Soon, start-ups will be treading on this historic trading floor to take flight and spread the word about our know-how and innovation."

- Valérie Plante, Mayor of Montreal

"The vision of the École de technologie supérieure for Ax-C is one of openness, encounters, and synergies. By structuring and developing collaborations between incubators, accelerators and partners from Quebec and around the world, we will together propel local talents and startups even further to meet the need for innovation and advanced technology that Montreal, Quebec and Canada face."

- François Gagnon, CEO of the École de technologie supérieure

A symbolic setting, Place Victoria

"The former trading floor of Place Victoria evokes a profound history and symbolism. Once a coveted location for business financing, it played a major role in the evolution of Quebec entrepreneurship. Today, transformed into a space for innovation, it has been reborn as a focal point for fast-growing startups, symbolizing a new entrepreneurial era. Whereas for decades people came here to invest, the stock exchange trading floor will now be the launching pad for young companies who will set up shop here and, in turn, invest in their growth."

A Place, a Vision

Ax-C will play an essential role in centralizing and pooling resources to enhance the ecosystem's performance, with the aim of fostering the growth of startups and propelling them to international scale by stimulating innovation and supporting the commercialization of innovations. It will enable start-ups with high growth potential to flourish in an inspiring, inclusive space. It will bring together key players in one location to stimulate and support the commercialization of innovations here and around the world.

For a glimpse of what Ax-C will look like, we invite you to visit espaceaxc.com.

"Ax" evokes the idea of the direction to take in an entrepreneurial and innovative project. It designates a focal point and the path to follow to reach the goal; in this case, the route to cover from idea to market. "C" evokes the idea of collaboration and community; creation and convergence; growth and commercialization.

