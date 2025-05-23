A Tudor Evening With David Beckham: An Immersive Night Of Style, Craftsmanship, And Adventure In Toronto

The event's theme, "A TUDOR Evening with David Beckham," honoured his enduring partnership with TUDOR, showcasing a shared commitment to pushing boundaries and redefining excellence. The immersive venue, Illuminarium Toronto, with its cutting-edge visual, audio, and projection technology, provided the perfect backdrop for an evening of storytelling, innovation, and luxury.

David Beckham, a TUDOR ambassador since 2017, attended the event which was hosted by Canadian media personality Caroline Cameron. Guests experienced an insightful conversation with Beckham—an unforgettable glimpse into his journey, style, and longstanding partnership with TUDOR.

The unique setup of the event allowed attendees to explore the world of TUDOR through immersive experiences. The journey began in a dedicated zone, where guests explored TUDOR's bold, competitive spirit through its key brand partnerships. On display were the Black Bay Chrono 'Carbon 25', honoring the precision and speed of Formula 1; the new Pelagos FXD Chrono 'Pink,' celebrating endurance and teamwork in professional cycling; and the Black Bay Chrono 'Pink,' capturing the spirit of football—a tangible connection to Beckham's sporting legacy. Each watch told a story of innovation, driven by the world it was made for.

From there, guests were invited to "try on" TUDOR's 2025 novelties by placing their wrist beneath suspended timepieces—an interactive display that brought them face-to-face with the Black Bay 58 Burgundy, Black Bay 68, Pelagos Ultra, and Black Bay Pro. Just steps away, guests encountered the TUDOR Watchmaker Experience—a rare glimpse into the precision and passion behind the craft. A watchmaker was present on-site, assembling a movement in real time, while a live feed captured the intricate process, offering an authentic glimpse into the meticulous artistry that defines TUDOR.

At the heart of the experience was a 180 photo booth incorporating the brand's bold #BornToDare messaging, inviting guests to wear a TUDOR watch and step into the spotlight with confidence and flair. As dynamic overlays and music brought each clip to life, guests walked away with a personalized video keepsake—an unforgettable expression of their own daring spirit.

The evening was a celebration of TUDOR's legacy and spirit, brought to life through thoughtful details and immersive experiences. TUDOR's Toronto event was more than just a night of horology and glamour — it was a journey into the brand's commitment to craftsmanship, adventure, and the relentless pursuit of excellence.

ABOUT TUDOR

TUDOR is an award-winning Swiss-made watch brand, offering mechanical watches with sophisticated style, proven reliability and unmatched value for money. The origins of TUDOR date back to 1926, when "The TUDOR" was first registered as a brand on behalf of the founder of Rolex, Hans Wilsdorf. He officially set up the Montres TUDOR SA company in 1946 to produce watches that respect the traditional Rolex philosophy of quality at a more affordable price point. Throughout their history, thanks to their robustness and affordability, TUDOR watches have been chosen by some of the boldest adventurers, on land no, in the air, underwater and on ice. Today, the TUDOR collection includes iconic lines such as Black Bay, Pelagos, 1926 and Royal. Since 2015, TUDOR has also offered models with mechanical Manufacture Calibres with multiple functions and superior performance.

TUDOR IS #BORNTODARE

In 2017, TUDOR launched a new campaign with the #BornToDare signature. It reflects both the history of the brand and what it stands for today. It tells the adventures of individuals who have achieved the extraordinary on land, on ice, in the air or underwater, with a TUDOR watch on their wrists. It also refers to the vision of Hans Wilsdorf, the founder of TUDOR, who manufactured TUDOR watches to withstand the most extreme conditions, watches made for the most daring lifestyles. It is testimony to TUDOR's singular approach to watchmaking, which has made it what it is today. At the cutting edge of the watchmaking industry, its innovations are now essential benchmarks. The TUDOR #BornToDare spirit is supported throughout the world by first class ambassadors, whose achievements result directly from a daring approach to life.

