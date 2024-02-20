A Testament to Employee Scheduling Excellence: MakeShift Secures Spot on G2's Top 100 Fastest Growing Software List for 2024

CALGARY, AB, Feb. 20, 2024 /CNW/ - AppColony Inc., doing business as MakeShift , a leader in cloud-based employee scheduling and time-tracking solutions, proudly announces its prestigious recognition in the G2 2024 Best Software Awards. Earning a coveted spot on the "Top 100 Fastest Growing Software" list, this honor from G2, visited by over 90 million software buyers annually, underscores MakeShift's significant impact on workforce management through its commitment to technological excellence and customer-centric innovation.

This year's accolade marks another milestone for MakeShift, reinforcing its position as a perennial powerhouse in the employee scheduling category and its ability to meet the evolving needs of today's workforce. Through continuous innovation and a deep understanding of the challenges faced by shift-based industries, MakeShift has consistently earned the trust and high regard of its users.

Adam Greenberg, CEO of MakeShift, shared his thoughts on the achievement: "Being recognized by G2 as one of the fastest-growing software companies is a testament to our team's hard work and the innovative spirit that drives us. It validates our commitment to creating scheduling solutions, such as our generative AI platform, ShiftMate AI, that not only address the logistical needs of businesses but also support the human element of work. Truly, our growth is not just in numbers but in the value we bring to our customers' lives."

MakeShift's journey to the top is powered by its innovative solutions like ShiftMate AI, designed to modernize workforce scheduling by integrating generative AI technology. This approach has not only expanded MakeShift's global reach but also reinforced its standing as a thought leader at the intersection of AI and human experience management. The company's strategic expansion via partnerships and seamless integrations with platforms like ADP and SAP® exemplify its commitment to excellence and customer satisfaction.

Asher Fredricks, Chief Revenue Officer, commented on MakeShift's strategic vision: "Our recognition in G2's prestigious list validates our strategy and vision for the future of workforce management. The introduction of ShiftMate AI and the expansion into new markets via key partnerships showcase our ability to address complex scheduling needs worldwide. We are setting the standard for what's possible in workforce management and plan to continue this trajectory, pushing the boundaries of innovation and efficiency."

Sara Rossio, Chief Product Officer at G2, highlighted the importance of user feedback in the awards: "B2B software buyers rely on research and authentic feedback to guide their purchasing decisions. G2's Best Software Awards celebrate the software vendors that have been recognized by their users for truly standing out in their respective categories. Congratulations to the vendors listed on G2 who made our Top lists this year, achieving recognition driven by verified data rooted in the source that truly matters — authentic customer voice."

As MakeShift continues to scale up and lean into the demand for advanced scheduling solutions, the best is indeed yet to come.

MakeShift is available on the SAP Store® and is a part of SAP's Industry Cloud Portfolio. It seamlessly integrates with SAP SuccessFactors Employee Central, SAP SuccessFactors Employee Central Payroll, and SAP SuccessFactors Time Tracking, while also complementing SAP Time and Attendance Management by Workforce Software.

About MakeShift

MakeShift (www.makeshift.ca) stands at the forefront of workforce management innovation, providing an award-winning, cloud-based solution for complex scheduling challenges. Renowned for its ability to navigate the intricate scheduling demands of regulated industries, MakeShift seamlessly adapts to stringent labor regulations, union agreements, and intense scheduling requirements.

Since its launch in 2014, initially targeting the healthcare sector's needs, MakeShift has broadened its impact, offering unparalleled ease of use, guided implementation, and robust features. Its commitment to excellence in functionality and customer support has garnered recognition from G2, Gartner Digital Markets, and Tech Times, establishing MakeShift as a leader in the scheduling technology arena. For more information on how MakeShift is transforming workforce management with its user-centric design and innovative platform, visit www.makeshift.ca.

SAP and other SAP products and services mentioned herein as well as their respective logos are trademarks or registered trademarks of SAP SE in Germany and other countries. Please see https://www.sap.com/copyright for additional trademark information and notices. All other product and service names mentioned are the trademarks of their respective companies.

About G2

G2 is the world's largest and most trusted software marketplace. More than 90 million people annually — including employees at all Fortune 500 companies — use G2 to make smarter software decisions based on authentic peer reviews. Thousands of software and services companies of all sizes partner with G2 to build their reputation and grow their business — including Salesforce, HubSpot, Zoom, and Adobe.

