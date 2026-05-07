MONTRÉAL, May 7, 2026 /CNW/ - The Musée d'art contemporain de Montréal (MAC) is offering rich and accessible programming all summer long.

As the museum is preparing for its return to Place des Arts, exhibitions are no longer taking place in its temporary space at Place Ville Marie, giving way to Habiter le MAC, a support program for emerging Quebec artists. Starting this May, the MAC will welcome the first cohort of 6 artists: Sierra Barber, Miri Chek, Marly Fontaine, Po B. K. Lomami, Myriam Simard-Parent and Sarah Toung ondo. During this transition period, the MAC invites the public to experience art differently through a series of cultural, creative and educational activities.

CULTURAL ACTIVITIES

Starting at the end of May, the MAC is offering cultural programming designed to foster encounters between artists and audiences.

May 27, 2026, at 6 p.m.

GRANDE CONFÉRENCE

With Homi K. Bhabha and Glenn D. Lowry

In collaboration with Art Speaks, the MAC presents an original conversation between Glenn D. Lowry, former director of the Museum of Modern Art in New York (MoMA), and Homi K. Bhabha, Anne F. Rothenberg Professor of the Humanities in the Departments of English and Comparative Literature at Harvard University. Taking the concept of crisis as their starting point, the speakers will explore how this moment of destabilization -- and its impact on curatorial and museological practices -- can become both a tool for critique and a source of hope. At the Grande Bibliothèque (BAnQ) Auditorium. Spaces are limited; we recommend arriving early. Learn more.

June 10, July 22 and August 19, 2026

EXHIBITION WALKTHROUGHS

With François Morelli, Marly Fontaine and Po B. K. Lomami

As part of a series of privileged exchanges tied to Habiter le MAC, Montréal artist François Morelli -- mentor of the first cohort -- and cohort artists Marly Fontaine and Po B. K. Lomami will each offer the public a deeper look into their artistic approach through dedicated exhibition walkthroughs. At the MAC at PVM. At 5:30 p.m. Learn more.

CREATIVE ACTIVITIES

The MAC is also offering a range of activities that invite exploration and discovery.

May 19 and 23, May 26 and 30, June 9 and 13, 2026

CREATIVE MOMENTS

This series of three different workshops, Morphosis, Passages and Osmosis, invites you to explore different mediums and techniques (drawing, sculpting, wood pencil, oil pastel, ink pads or stencils) in dialogue with the works of François Morelli, Marlon Kroll or Charles Daudelin. At the MAC at PVM, from 1:30 to 4 p.m. Learn more and book your spot.

June 4, July 9 and August 6, 2026

JEUDIS DU MAC

This reinvented Happy Hour blends a festive atmosphere (two beverages included) with guided artwork discovery and a creative workshop that resonates with the artistic approaches of Marlon Kroll and François Morelli. At the MAC at PVM, from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Ages 18 and up. Learn more and book your spot.

Saturdays: May 16, June 6 and 20, July 4 and 18, August 1 and 15, 2026

EN FAMILLE AT THE MAC

Exploring the connections between art and the urban landscape, this family activity starts with discovering works incorporated into spaces at Place Ville Marie. Inspired mainly by artist Marlon Kroll, the workshop that follows invites participants to create intriguing images using wood pencil and oil pastel. At the MAC at PVM from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. and/or 1 to 3 p.m. (ages 6 and up). Learn more and book your spot.

MORE TO DISCOVER

The MAC will also be present in various public spaces with free programming.

Until early January 2027

LE CHANT DE L'AUBE

A mural artwork by François Morelli

Presented in the interior corridor running from the MAC to Place Ville Marie, Le chant de l'aube invites viewers to explore drawing through freehand visual language made up of motifs, shapes and associations. Curated by François LeTourneux. Learn more.

Until early January 2027

VERMILION SUN

A photographic project by Clara Lacasse

Displayed on the construction fencing of the MAC along Jeanne-Mance Street (Montréal), this photo installation casts a gaze on the transformations underway at the Museum. Through a documentary approach, the artist captures changes unfolding on the site and the stories taking shape there. Curated by Mojeanne Behzadi. Learn more.

From May 27 to September 27, 2026

AU PLUS PRÈS DES GENS: EDUCATIONAL PRACTICES AT THE MAC

Presented at the Espace culturel Georges-Émile-Lapalme at Place des Arts, this experiential circuit showcases the MAC's education and audience engagement practices through recent projects, testimonials and glimpses into its processes. Rooted in the Museum's ongoing transformation, it reflects the values shaping the MAC of today and tomorrow while highlighting the key role that art mediation plays in its connections with its audiences. In collaboration with Place des Arts and its Foundation. From 4 to 8 p.m. Tuesdays to Fridays and from 12 to 8 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays. Learn more.

THE FOUNDATION

May 29, 2026

LES PRINTEMPS DU MAC

For the 18th edition of its Printemps, the Fondation du MAC presents Carpe Noctem, an immersive evening where, for one night, Place Ville Marie will transform into a world of discovery, performances, music and culinary experiences. This flagship benefit event supports emerging artists. Learn more and reserve your place.

About the Musée d'art contemporain de Montréal (MAC)

For over 60 years, the Musée d'art contemporain de Montréal (MAC) has brought together Québec and international artists, their work, and diverse audiences, championing art as an essential part of life in Montréal and across Québec. While its home in the heart of the Quartier des spectacles is undergoing a major architectural transformation, the Museum is temporarily housed at Place Ville Marie, one of the city's most iconic landmarks.

As preparations intensify for the opening of the new MAC at Place des Arts, exhibitions at Place Ville Marie have come to an end. Instead, the space now hosts cohorts of Habiter le MAC, a one-of-a-kind support program for emerging artists from across Québec. During this transition, the Museum continues to offer a vibrant public program, including cultural and educational activities, creative workshops, artist talks, lectures, and special events. Learn more: www.macm.org/en

SOURCE Musée d'art contemporain de Montréal

For all requests for images, information or interviews: Mara Vezeau for the MAC | 514 260 2974, [email protected]