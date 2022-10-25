A Story of Perseverance, Thanks and Survival: The David Foster Foundation helps two-time heart transplant recipient reach her 18th birthday

TORONTO, Oct. 25, 2022 /CNW/ - Most parents wish the world for their children on their birthday. But what if you were to instead wish for their survival? The David Foster Foundation shares a unique, heartfelt story of Evanne, a two-time heart transplant recipient who has overcome adversity to celebrate a major life milestone.

The David Foster Foundation is a national non-profit Canadian charitable organization that was founded by famed music producer David Foster over 36 years ago, who started it after a request from his mother. The Foundation is dedicated to providing financial support for all non-medical expenses to Canadian families with children in need of pediatric organ transplants.

"We thank the David Foster Foundation from the bottom of all of our hearts," said Evanne's mother, Tamara. "Every minute I had and continue to have with Evanne I owe to the David Foster Foundation, plain and simple."

Imagine over 4,000 blood tests, over 24 biopsies, and 2 heart transplants - all overcome by 1 inspirational child. To get an idea of what Evanne had to endure: it was during the Spring of 2004 that Evanne's mom, Tamara, was informed by her doctor that an ultrasound showed the baby had three very rare heart conditions and would need a heart transplant as soon as she was born. After being rushed to BC Women's Hospital to meet with top doctors, the best course of action was to conduct a heart transplant. From there, Tamara was sent to Toronto's Hospital for Sick Children to have the baby assessed by their top doctors.

It was during this time that Tamara was introduced to the David Foster Foundation. Tamara was familiar with David Foster, but not the Foundation and soon discovered that what the Foundation did was nothing short of a miracle. The Foundation provided funding for transportation, accommodations, groceries, car payments, rent and other essential non-medical expenses pre-, during and post-operation.

After deliberating between two Toronto hospitals, a birthing plan was made. By the evening of October 1, 2004, Tamara was off to the hospital and at 2:33pm on October 2, 2004, Evanne Rae Fisher was born. Sadly, Evanne had to be immediately taken to another hospital to be tested and put on IV, and eventually intubated. Evanne was holding on, but it was a struggle!

After 4 weeks, the doctors decided to try a very risky, very rare open heart transplant surgery to try and keep Evanne alive longer in the hopes a heart would finally become available. After several worrisome hours, the surgery was complete, however they struggled to get Evanne stable. Evanne was sick and struggling hard.

Miraculously, Evanne battled on; she became stable and turned the corner. Then on November 9, 2004, the call came in that a transplant was available for Evanne. Everyone was excited that dreams were finally coming true. By the age of 7 years, Evanne had to again have a second heart transplant. This was another test for Evanne which she passed with flying colours!

Today, Evanne is thriving and planning for her future. She is currently taking a gap year to travel and relax after graduating with Honours. It is her goal to become a Child Life Specialist, as she wants to give back and help others after all her personal experiences. We wish Evanne all the best on her future! To read Evanne's full journey, visit: https://davidfosterfoundation.com/evanne/

"I remember when Evanne was born and how this tiny little baby fought for her life, and to have her turning 18 is so amazing. I remember watching her run her first cross-country race just 8 months after her second heart transplant," said Hon. Col. Michael Ravenhill, Chief Executive Officer, David Foster Foundation. "Thinking how we have supported Evanne for her entire life and to see her going off to do great things is so moving – this is why we do what we do at the Foundation. She inspires me, and I am so proud at everything she has accomplished."

Several celebrities and supporters have already posted video messages to congratulate Evanne and these can be viewed on the Foundation's Facebook and Instagram pages using the tag @DavidFosterFoundation. We invite everyone to congratulate Evanne by tagging #HappyBirthdayEvanne as well!

"What a big day this is for Evanne," added David Foster in a video message. "We are so proud of you and happy that we can be a part of your journey with such a magical outcome. We love you!"

Today, there are over 4,400 Canadians awaiting a lifesaving organ transplant. This need is underscored by the fact that 90% of Canadians say they support organ donation, however only 32% have actually registered. It's important to note that one organ donor can save up to 8 lives and improve the quality of life for up to 75 people.

There are multiple ways for people to support the David Foster Foundation: 1) visiting us at www.davidfosterfoundation.com to see the options available to help us, and 2) registering to become an organ donor and be sure to share your wishes with your family – it only takes two minutes to register.

About The David Foster Foundation

The David Foster Foundation provides financial assistance to families of children for all non-medical expenses while their child is going through the major organ transplant process. Thanks to its annual fundraising efforts and the generous support of Life Legacy Members, national partners, and donors, families receive financial support for day-to-day expenses such as mortgage/rent, car payments, travel expenses, utilities, groceries and more while their child is going through the major organ transplant process.

The success of the David Foster Foundation would not be possible without the generous support of Life Legacy Members including Jim & Sandi Treliving, AWIN Group of Dealerships, GAIN Group, Jim Pattison, TELUS, The Slaight Family Foundation, The Suzanne and Walter Scott Foundation, Walter & Maria Schneider, Joan & Paul Waechter, and the Newton Glassman Charitable Foundation in Partnership with the Catalyst Capital Group. The Foundation is also supported by National Partners WestJet, Aird & Berlis LLP, National Post, ALLVISION, and Schnitzer Steel, and Community Partners Boston Pizza, Oak Bay Beach Hotel, Tom Lee Music, Gib-San Pools, RBC Dominion Securities, DeerFields Clinic, StayWell, and The Hillyard Stephen Group. For those who wish to have a deeper involvement with the organization, there are a number of ways to contribute including the donation of RBC Rewards and Aeroplan miles, all of which will directly help families going through the organ transplant process.

The Foundation also promotes organ donor awareness and registration in both Canada and the United States. For more information, visit www.davidfosterfoundation.com .

