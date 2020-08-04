A slice of New Zealand nature has officially launched in Canada, thanks to Antipodes Nature

Antipodes founder and CEO Elizabeth Barbalich founded the company fifteen years ago when she was searching for natural skincare that offered the same benefits as conventional skincare – but using pure New Zealand ingredients that were independently and scientifically validated.

"I wanted to prove to customers that they could rely on our scientists' breakthrough research to produce eco-minded skincare that was kinder to their skin and the planet, but was also results-driven and raised the bar when it came to improving the appearance and health of skin," says Elizabeth.



That personal quest turned into a trailblazing scientific green beauty company that has won both global fans and awards for combining premium New Zealand products, including raw super-fruit extracts, with science and innovation to produce high-tech certified organic and premium formulations.



"We deliberately use clean, organic New Zealand ingredients, we only partner with suppliers who align with our values, and we've retained manufacturing in New Zealand for sustainability and quality control purposes. That's our green beauty ethos, and we're proud to share that with the world," says Elizabeth.

All Antipodes ingredients are carefully sourced from sustainable growers around New Zealand, and our formulations are tested using in-vitro scientific investigations and clinical trials. This measures the effectiveness of Antipodes hero products: their ability to retain moisture, increase hydration levels, stimulate collagen production, protect the skin from pollutants and support healthier, fresher-looking skin.

At Antipodes, innovative new science discoveries unite with Nature's purest ingredients to inject your beauty ritual with some of the cleanest ingredients on earth. Nutrient-rich avocado oil, revolutionary antioxidant Vinanza Grape®, world-famous manuka honey, plant-based hyaluronic acid and vitamin C-rich kiwi seed oil are just some of the ingredients beloved by our style-savvy and eco-conscious global devotees.

Antipodes products were previously available in Canada via Well.ca and Wholefoods store. But a major deal with Purity Life, a Toronto-based distributor, has leveraged the formulations into a growing range of natural product stores and pharmacies across Canada. The deal was completed during the Covid-19 lockdown in both New Zealand and Canada, which added to the complexity of closing the deal.

Antipodes Green Beauty ethos is evident when you lift the lid of an Antipodes product. The signature wallpaper packaging is inspired by lush New Zealand nature, while Antipodes eco-minded recyclable glass apothecary-style bottles adorn the bathrooms of women and men across the globe. From Wellington to the world - lift the lid of an Antipodes jar, and escape to nature in New Zealand.

