A Show With No Theme: Briony Douglas Celebrates Art Without Rules at One-of-a-Kind Exhibit in Downtown Toronto

Organizers are proud to present A Show With No Theme from Oct. 14-30 at no cost to the public

TORONTO, Oct. 6, 2022 /CNW/ - What do a 20-foot teddy bear, a candy designer purse collection, an underground flower garden, a life-sized car and an iconic painting recreated in pasta all have in common? Answer: Absolutely nothing.

And that's the point.

Briony Douglas' exhibit, A Show With No Theme, debuts to the public on October 14. (CNW Group/Briony Douglas)

In her one-of-a-kind art exhibit titled, A Show With No Theme, multidisciplinary artist Briony Douglas celebrates the unbridled freedom of a life with no rules. On display to the public from October 14 - 30 at 499 Queen St. West, this playful, edgy and highly conceptual series unveils a world where conventions are challenged and inspiration is born. Media are invited to an exclusive preview event on October 13 to meet Briony and discover her unique vision up close.

"Through this exhibit, I wanted to explore the joy of the unexpected and how authenticity is born when we play outside the lines," said Briony. "I hope this show inspires my fellow creatives to see beyond what's ingrained and to write their own rules when it comes to their work. But more than anything, I hope it makes people happy."

With a mission to unite the community and foster interpersonal connections following the isolating months of the pandemic, organizers are thrilled to present A Show With No Theme at no cost to attendees.

For more information about A Show With No Theme or to learn more about its creator, Briony Douglas, please contact [email protected] or [email protected] .

ABOUT BRIONY DOUGLAS

Briony Douglas is a Toronto-based Photographer, Visual Artist, and Director. Her unique visual art style blends surrealism and pop culture elements while taking cues from a bygone era. The use of bright colours invokes emotions, often telling stories through images. Across all mediums, Briony aims to strike a conversation, push boundaries and reshape the perception of ourselves.

Briony Douglas presents A Show With No Theme from October 14 - October 30 with support from Gold Sponsor Crowd Machine and Bronze Sponsors Knix, Shine Talent Group and The Bird's Papaya. We thank them for their support.

SOURCE Briony Douglas

For further information: [email protected] or [email protected]