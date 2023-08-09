A Shared Commitment to Public Safety: Rexall, Toronto Police, and Drug Free Kids Canada Join Forces for National Drug Drop-Off Month and International Drug Overdose Awareness Day

TORONTO, Aug. 9, 2023 /CNW/ - Rexall Pharmacy Group, in partnership with the Toronto Police Service and Drug Free Kids (DFK) Canada, are joining forces throughout August to observe International Overdose Awareness Day , taking place on August 31, and to recognize National Drug Drop-Off Month. This collaboration aims to raise awareness about the crucial need to safely dispose of old, expired, or unused medications to prevent them from falling into the wrong hands or being used improperly within the community.

Rexall Pharmacy offers a complimentary year-round Medication Take Back service, providing a safeguard against the non-medical use of medication. Patients and customers are encouraged to drop off old, expired prescription medications, over-the-counter medications, and natural health products at any Rexall Pharmacy for safe disposal. All returns are accepted, even if the medication was not initially purchased at Rexall.

"Safe storage and disposal of prescription and non-prescription medications is of utmost importance to the communities we serve," said Nicolas Caprio, President of Rexall. In support of the National Drug Drop-off Month this August, we want to highlight our Medication Take Back program, ensuring our patients and customers have a safe option to dispose of unused medications and help to prevent accidents and misuse. We are pleased to again partner with the Toronto Police Services and also with Drug Free Kids Canada this year in our shared commitment to public safety and awareness during such an important month.

The misuse of prescription medications among children and youth is a growing concern. Drug Free Kids Canada's recent report, in collaboration with the Health Products Stewardship Association (HPSA), revealed that over half of surveyed parents and guardians have unwanted medications at home, and up to 85 percent do not store their medications securely, increasing the risk of accidental ingestion among young individuals.

"Parents and caregivers need to have open conversations with their children about the risks of taking medications that are not prescribed to them. To reduce the potential of accidental ingestion or recreational use of medications, it is more important than ever for parents and caregivers to securely store and properly dispose of unused medications," said Chantal Vallerand, Executive Director, DFK Canada.

Toronto Police Services also acknowledges the ongoing crisis of drug use in Toronto and across Canada, and the importance of education around the use of Naloxone kits to help safeguard overdose cases.

"The most recent data from the City of Toronto indicates that the majority of opioid toxicity deaths over the past year were accidental, both in Toronto (96%) and in the rest of Ontario (95%)," said Superintendent Greg Watts of Toronto Police Services' Community Partnerships and Engagement Unit. "I am so pleased to have Drug-Free Kids Canada on board for this year's joint-awareness campaign with Rexall Pharmacies. Building and connecting with corporations and organizations that are community-minded is a game-changer. We are headed in the right direction, and I am excited to see how far we can go in making a difference in the lives of many, especially our youth."

To further raise awareness of safe drug disposal within the community, the partners will host a Medication Take Back Awareness Day at three Rexall Pharmacy locations in Toronto on August 31, 2023, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The participating locations are:

901 Eglinton Avenue West

474 Spadina Avenue

539 Parliament Street

Complimentary Naloxone kits and education will be provided at each location. Additionally, community members responsibly disposing of their unused or expired medication throughout August will receive a special Be Well™ bonus coupon for use in-store at their local Rexall Pharmacy.

About Rexall

With a dynamic history of innovation and growth dating back over a century, Rexall is a leading pharmacy retailer in Canada, dedicated to caring for Canadians' health, one person at a time. Operating approximately 400 pharmacies across Canada, Rexall's 8,000 employees provide compassionate care to patients, becoming their trusted health partners along their wellness journey.

Rexall is part of the Rexall Pharmacy Group ULC and a proud member of the global McKesson Canada Corporation family, a diversified healthcare company with deep roots in supporting patients across Canada.

Media Contact: [email protected]

About Toronto Police Services

The Toronto Police Service is the fourth largest municipal police service in North America, with over 5,000 police officers and approximately 2,450 civilian employees. The Service is dedicated to delivering police services in partnership with its communities to keep Toronto the best and safest place to be.

Media Contact: [email protected]

About Drug Free Kids Canada

Drug Free Kids (DFK) Canada is a national non-profit organization that creates and disseminates evidence-based drug prevention education to families to prevent and reduce the harms of problematic use by youth. DFK raises awareness about substance use issues and provides parents with information, valuable tools and practical tips that encourage and facilitate meaningful conversations with their kids.

Media Contact: [email protected]

SOURCE Rexall Pharmacy Group ULC.