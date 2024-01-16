A Service Dog for Everyone: Paus-n-Train Unveils Inclusive Training Program

www.paus-n-train.com

SELWYN, ON, Jan. 16, 2024 /CNW/ - You can now train your own personal service dog in as little as 6 months if advanced manners training is already in place.

Recognizing the unmet need for service dogs in Canada, Paus-n-Train is proud to announce the expansion of their services to include Owner-Trained Service Dog programs, commencing on January 22, 2024. This initiative is rooted in the belief that every individual, deserves the companionship and support of a service dog.

Gwen teaching Stryder a chin rest for co-operative care which all service dogs teams will learn.

With over 500,000 Canadians potentially benefitting from the assistance of a service dog, the current accessibility rate to acquire a fully trained service dog is less than 2% with some wait lists exceeding 7 + years.

In response to the growing demand for service dogs and the limited accessibility, Paus-n-Train is taking steps towards closing that gap. Their Owner-Trained Service Dog program invites dog owners in need of a service dog to be part of a transformative journey. Most service dogs require 1.5 to 2 years to fully train. If a Team already has formal training in place, then they can complete the program in as little as 6 months. Paus-n-Train is offering an integrated program of combining digital homework portals with group classes while offering private sessions as needed to support the individual needs of each team. Our program ensures each team reaches ADI (Assisted Dogs International) standards through comprehensive training, promoting harmony, trust, and the well-being of both owner and dog.

"The heart of our initiative lies in rewards-based training methods, emphasizing humane training and enhancing the bond for each team" says Gwen Little, owner and operator of Paus-n-Train.

Paus-n-Train, with over 20 years of experience in helping owners train their dogs, is now accredited by Atlas Assistance Dogs. This accreditation ensures that their trainers are accountable and continually educated, especially for training new service dog teams.

