MONTREAL, Dec. 25, 2021 /CNW Telbec/ - Earlier today there has been a serious accident involving one of the employees of La Grande Roue de Montreal. Police are investigating and La Grande Roue de Montreal is fully cooperating with the investigation. Pending the investigation we cannot comment on the situation.

Our thoughts are with our employee and those near to him. La Grande Roue will remain closed until further notice.

SOURCE La Grande roue de Montréal

For further information: Mathieu Filion, MERCURE Conseil, 514-808-9156