A safe winter for people who are homeless - Old Brewery Mission starts its winter protocol this Sunday, including warming centre, shuttle service and emergency shelter

MONTREAL, Nov. 27, 2019 /CNW Telbec/ - With the arrival of cold weather, the Old Brewery Mission is initiating its winter protocol, effective this Sunday, December 1. It includes emergency measures to make sure all Montrealers have a warm, safe and dignified place to spend the night. For 130 years, the Old Brewery Mission has been providing essential services to everyone who knocks on its doors. This year, it is also providing much needed psychosocial services and respite by establishing a warming centre at the Red Roof, located in the Quartier des spectacles neighbourhood.

New: Warming centre now staffed by Mission personnel

The overnight warming centre accommodates men, women and pets, with few admission restrictions. It will welcome people who live on the street, who often do not have access to services. The centre will offer hot soup and coffee, a friendly ear, a change of clothing if needed and referrals. It will be located at St. Michael's Mission/Red Roof, 137 Président-Kennedy Ave., Montreal, and will be open 7 days a week from 8:15 p.m. to 5:45 a.m.

Shuttle service

This year, the shuttle service will again be one of the cornerstones of the winter protocol. Last year, it provided more than 13,000 safe trips to men and women experiencing homelessness.

A driver and Mission staffer will travel along downtown streets from 2 p.m. to 8 a.m., Mondays to Fridays, and from 4 p.m. to 8 a.m. on weekends, inviting homeless people to come aboard, warm up, and get a safe ride to or from an emergency shelter, including the overflow shelter in the Ross Memorial Pavilion at the former Royal Victoria Hospital. The shuttle will also be at the Bonaventure metro station every night when it closes.

The Old Brewery Mission is working closely with Montreal's other main resources for homeless people, as well as emergency services and public transit, including the Montréal police (SPVM) and the Société de transport de Montréal, to help keep everyone safe.

"The reopening of the overflow shelter at the former Royal Victoria Hospital on December 2 will relieve the pressure on our resources, but this is a temporary solution to a problem we can and must resolve once and for all," says Matthew Pearce, President and CEO of the Old Brewery Mission. "Our strategic priorities include not only the creation of affordable permanent housing but also health, prevention, research and forming partnerships to unite our efforts behind a shared vision: ending homelessness."

Shelter

Women who are homeless can turn to the Patricia Mackenzie Pavilion at 1301 De Maisonneuve Blvd. East for basic necessities, as well as individual counselling, adapted health services and affordable housing. Last year, the Pavilion served 545 women in need, including members of the LGBT community and growing numbers of recent immigrants. With its 55 beds and various affordable housing options, the Old Brewery Mission's women's services are one of the main gateways to a better life for homeless women in Canada.

For men who are homeless, the Webster Pavilion at 915 Clark St. has 286 beds and a host of adapted services.

Creative ideas

The Mission has launched a new online fundraising platform where individuals can find creative new ways to raise money for and support people who are homeless. For inspiration, watch the video graciously narrated by veteran radio host Pete Marier at https://www.missionoldbrewery.ca/en/make-it-happen/.

Now more than ever, the Mission needs your support to get through the winter months. To make a donation, call the Development office at 514 788-1884, ext. 255, or visit https://www.missionoldbrewery.ca/en/mission-accomplished/.

About the Old Brewery Mission

Founded in 1889, the Old Brewery Mission is the largest resource in Quebec for homeless men and the largest in Canada for homeless women. It provides a range of programs and services at the forefront of the quest to end chronic homelessness. These include enhanced emergency services, adapted health, housing and psychosocial support services, as well as research and public awareness initiatives that contribute to a better understanding of homelessness as a solvable social problem. Designed to eliminate chronic homelessness in Montreal, the Mission's approach emphasizes access to permanent housing rather than temporary shelter space. Every year, the Old Brewery Mission helps over 3,000 people to rebuild their lives. For more information, visit www.missionoldbrewery.ca .

