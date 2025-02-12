MONTRÉAL, Feb. 12, 2025 /CNW/ - The Government of Canada is committed to protecting the health, safety, and environment of Canadians. Environment and Climate Change Canada enforces several laws that protect Canada's air, water, and natural environment, and takes pollution incidents and threats to the environment very seriously.

On February 11, 2025, Daniel Chayer, a Quebec resident and driver for a transport company, was ordered by the Court of Québec to pay a total fine of $35,000. Chayer pleaded guilty to one count of violating the Fisheries Act and one count of violating the Canadian Environmental Protection Act, 1999. The fine will be directed to the Government of Canada's Environmental Damages Fund and will support projects that have a positive impact on Canada's natural environment.

The conviction stems from a fuel spill on January 4, 2021. Environment and Climate Change Canada enforcement officers launched an investigation after being notified of a fuel spill at the Enterprise Rent-A-Car Canada's service centre in Dorval, Quebec. The investigation determined that, during a fuel delivery, Chayer transferred over 20,000 litres of regular gasoline into a 5,000-litre gasoline trap. This incident resulted in the discharge of approximately 15,000 litres of gasoline into the site's storm-drainage system, eventually reaching the fish-bearing waters of Bouchard Creek, which flow into Lake Saint-Louis. Enforcement officers determined that the incident occurred due to a lack of diligence when delivering.

Depositing a deleterious substance in water frequented by fish, or in any place where the substance may enter any such water, is a violation of the Fisheries Act. In addition, it is an offence under the Canadian Environmental Protection Act, 1999 to transfer petroleum products to a storage tank system covered by the Storage Tank Systems for Petroleum Products and Allied Petroleum Products Regulations when the storage tank system's identification number is not visible.

Environment and Climate Change Canada has created a free subscription service to help Canadians stay current with what the Government of Canada is doing to protect the natural environment.

Quick facts

The waters of Bouchard Creek and Lake Saint-Louis are frequented by fish, as defined in the Fisheries Act . The lake is a widening of the St. Lawrence River and contains several species of fish, including minnows, Silver Redhorse, Walleye, and Northern Pike.

. The lake is a widening of the St. Lawrence River and contains several species of fish, including minnows, Silver Redhorse, Walleye, and Northern Pike. Environment and Climate Change Canada is responsible for the administration and enforcement of the pollution prevention provisions of the Fisheries Act , which prohibit the deposit of deleterious substances into water frequented by fish.

, which prohibit the deposit of deleterious substances into water frequented by fish. The Canadian Environmental Protection Act, 1999 governs various environmental issues, such as air and water pollution, waste management, and toxic substances.

governs various environmental issues, such as air and water pollution, waste management, and toxic substances. The purpose of the Storage Tank Systems for Petroleum Products and Allied Petroleum Products Regulations , pursuant to the Canadian Environmental Protection Act, 1999 , is to reduce the risk of contaminating soil and groundwater due to spills and leaks of petroleum products from storage tank systems. They establish requirements for systems under federal jurisdiction.

, pursuant to the , is to reduce the risk of contaminating soil and groundwater due to spills and leaks of petroleum products from storage tank systems. They establish requirements for systems under federal jurisdiction. The Regulations apply to storage tank systems with a capacity of more than 230 litres, which contain petroleum products such as gasoline, diesel, and home heating oil, or allied petroleum products.

apply to storage tank systems with a capacity of more than 230 litres, which contain petroleum products such as gasoline, diesel, and home heating oil, or allied petroleum products. Created in 1995, the Environmental Damages Fund is a Government of Canada program administered by Environment and Climate Change Canada. The Fund directs monies received from fines, penalties, court orders, and voluntary payments to projects that will repair environmental damage or benefit the environment. The Fund aims to invest in areas where the environmental damage occurred.

Associated links

Environment and Climate Change Canada's X page

Environment and Climate Change Canada's Facebook page

SOURCE Environment and Climate Change Canada

Contacts: Media Relations, Environment and Climate Change Canada, 819-938-3338 or 1-844-836-7799 (toll-free), [email protected]