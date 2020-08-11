A Plus Creative Inc.: Helping Kids Feel the Love, Stay Connected

Today's new world and social isolation is tough, especially for children who find themselves in the hospital. Kids thrive on human connection and the feeling of love. Anastasia Adani, President and Chief Creative of A Plus Creative, worked with physicians at The Hospital for Sick Children (SickKids) and her own team to come up with a creative solution. "We want children to stay connected to their families," says Adani. "Our goal is to raise funds to purchase computer tablets for SickKids. We are excited and encourage everyone to join us!"

SickKids is a world-class paediatric teaching hospital dedicated to improving children's health. It is affiliated with the University of Toronto and remains Canada's leader in paediatric care. SickKids performs about 13,000 operations every year.

The Feel the Love, Stay Connected campaign has the potential to help many children during the current COVID-19 crisis and well beyond it. Lisa Walker, Manager Cause Marketing for SickKids Foundation, recognizes its value. "We rely on generous support from the community and are grateful to A Plus Creative for their commitment to our causes. The funds raised from this initiative will help SickKids provide technology to help keep patients and families connected and engaged during this challenging time," says Walker.

The campaign is about one-quarter of the way to meeting its goal of $30,000, and A Plus invites all Canadians to participate. 100% of donations go to SickKids Foundation. Donations are requested at https://www.sickkidsfoundation.com/page/apluscreative.

When it comes to stepping up for local communities in need, A Plus continues to find ways to be a difference maker.

Please watch these short videos:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?time_continue=1&v=DVkDF9Pu1-s&feature=emb_logo

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2tBc7myL7e4&feature=youtu.be

About A Plus Creative:

A Plus Creative is a leading digital advertising agency in Toronto. They create high volume, rich-media omni-channel content that connects with customers on an emotional level and drives business results. They are creative partners with many of Canada's best companies. Since COVID-19's arrival, the A Plus team has been actively seeking out local community initiatives to support, such as CAMH, Feed Ontario and The Angel Project. For more information, contact [email protected] or visit https://www.apluscreative.ca/.

