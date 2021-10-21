A Plus Creative Announces New Collaboration with Look Good Feel Better

Anastasia Adani, President and Chief Creative of A Plus Creative, praised LGFB and the large and diverse group that came together to build and contribute to the magazine. "These brave, beautiful women shared deeply personal stories that will inspire all Canadians, especially during these challenging times." All video and photography were shot at A Plus Creative's studio. Participants were interviewed about their cancer journeys, and the positive role that LGFB played in their lives. Creative, art direction, editorial, filming, photography, animation and all post-production combined seamlessly to create a large library of practical digital content that will benefit all Canadians impacted by cancer.

For Susan Larkin, Vice President, Programs for LGFB, the mission of the magazine was to draw on experts "to bring together practical information and inspirational stories, delivered in a beautiful and accessible format." The cover story interview features mother-daughter duo Kahn-Tineta Horn and Waneek Horn-Miller on Indigenous culture, cancer and the true value of life. LGFB also curated expert advice on self-care, makeup, haircare, and mindfulness, plus articles of interest on caregivers, body image, BIPOC women facing cancer, and talking to kids about cancer. The digital magazine also features bonus video content with full-length interviews, makeup, fitness, healthy recipe demos, and more.

Look Good Feel Better President and CEO, Dee Diaz, is proud of the organization's growing impact on the community they serve. "As we continue to meet the needs of women, we're looking to provide them with as much choice and access as possible. Over the last few years, we've been able to evolve our online programming so we can reach women wherever they are – across this country." Diaz describes the group of volunteers who run the workshops as the "heart and soul" of the organization "who love what they do."

Lynda Rose, Chair of Look Good Feel Better, is hopeful that the magazine will also encourage those who have not yet experienced a workshop to do so. She knows that LGFB volunteers provide a warm and welcoming setting to share tools and techniques that women and teens facing cancer can use to look good and feel better. "It is the 1200 volunteers, the women who deliver our programming that help you feel confident, and help you feel like yourself again."

Please connect to the LGFB Magazine in English or French:

https://lgfb.ca/en/magazine/magazine-2021/

www.apluscreative.ca

