The majority of Thorncliffe and Flemingdon Park families are South Asian with roughly one-third hailing from India and Pakistan. The rivalry between the countries' teams is legendary dating back to their first One Day International match in 1978. This Sunday's match will be held at Old Trafford in Manchester, UK. And starts at VPMS at 5:00 am EST with the game projected on the cafetorium wall at 130 Overlea Blvd.

This is GGYC's fourth Crazy for Cricket event in eight years with the first celebrated during an infamous school sleepover when India and Sri Lanka competed for the championship in 2011.

"This event is a favorite," said Gerri Gershon, former Don Valley West trustee and a GGYC board member who coined the phrase Crazy for Cricket in 2011. "It is always heartening to see families of diverse backgrounds come together in the spirit of friendship to cheer on their team despite the rivalry that exists."

This ParticipACTION-sponsored event caps a two-week Canada-wide ParticipACTION Community Challenge aimed at encouraging families to be active. Young talented female athletes from Hijabi Ballers will lead GGYC youth coaches and fans in the "ParticipACTION Second Innings Stretch." Participants can record their exercise in the downloadable ParticipACTION mobile application to compete with other communities. Festivities will also include a $5.00 bagel breakfast and pizza lunch finished with a themed cake made by Pias Passion Bakery.

About Go Green Youth Centre:

GGYC is a grassroots not-for-profit organization which built in 2015 a multi-purpose cricket field in the VPMS backyard. In 2017, LED sports lights were added making GGYC Canada's first illuminated cricket field. A qualified team of local youth lead subsidized summer and year-round programs for more than 350 children in cricket, sports, eco-arts, music, cooking and nutrition. Activities continue this summer despite a looming existential threat posed by the Conservative government's spending cuts. Of GGYC's $300,000 annual budget, $65,000 was supplied by the suspended Ontario Sport & Recreation Communities Fund grant. As well, the slashing of the Conservative government's 2019/20 TDSB Community Use Schools funding envelope means GGYC's $61,000 in free indoor annual school permits are now threatened. This eliminates an important youth-led program for impoverished new immigrant children and will discourage the 40 14- and 15-year old volunteers and 35 youth coaches who lead programs year-round.

GGYC thanks ParticipACTION, Park Properties, Preston Group, WJ Properties, Greenwin Inc., CIBC, Shoppers Drug Mart, the Canada Summer Jobs program, the Toronto District School Board and small local donors for enabling it to stay open this summer. For last summer's Impact report or to register for programs, please visit www.gogreenyouthcentre.ca.

Interview opportunities:

SOURCE Go Green Youth Centre

