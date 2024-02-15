A superb opportunity to discover the many activities the Old Port of Montréal and the Montréal Science Centre have to offer!

MONTRÉAL, Feb. 15, 2024 /CNW/ -

HEADLINES

Come enjoy a magical experience in the heart of the Old Port of Montréal on Saturday, March 2!

Come see the Grande Roue de Montréal observation wheel light up like never before with two spectacular music and light shows;

Soak in some Nordic magic at the Old Port Skating Rink as it transforms into an immersive luminous space inspired by the aurora borealis;

A chance to see the Science Centre's two feature exhibitions about the wonders of nature for free before they close.

Watch select episodes from The Great List of Everything series on the IMAX® TELUS theatre's giant screen at the Science Centre, presented in partnership with the National Film Board of Canada ( NFB ).

Art and light come together for a magical Nuit blanche event!

Start your evening with mesmerizing beauty and see the Grande Roue de Montréal put on a spectacular light show. Watch it create sparkling swirls of colours and magic during two free shows at 7pm and 8pm. While you're there, climb into the observation wheel's heated cabins, ride up 60 metres, and admire the skyline shimmer. Open until 1am (tickets required). The Old Port Skating Rink will also host an immersive, luminous show inspired by the aurora borealis. Contemporary Inuit sounds produced by Katia Makdissi-Warren with music by Oktoecho, Elisapie, Riit, and PIQSIQ will transform the Rink into a visual and musical symphony celebrating "Nordic magic" with four enchanting shows (9pm, 10pm, 11pm and midnight) where lasers will intertwine and transport audiences to the mystical lands of the Far North. The evening is also one of the last chances to strut your stuff on the ice before the Rink shuts down for the season on March 10 . (Shows are free but tickets are required to access the rink). Learn more

Enjoy the Nuit blanche events with the kids at the Science Centre!

Looking for a good spot to warm up? During the Old Port's Nuit blanche events, the Science Centre will welcome the public, for free, from 6:30pm to midnight with a special all-ages program! Make this special night even more magical and see The Great List of Everything at the IMAX®TELUS theatre, presented in partnership with the National Film Board of Canada (NFB). Then explore (or rediscover) the Science Centre's two feature exhibitions about the wonders of nature: Inspiring Nature, Inspired Techno: Biomimicry and Transport and The Comedy Wildlife Photography Award Exhibition. Now's the time! Both exhibitions run until March 24 only . The Science Centre's other exhibitions will not be open to the public during the Nuit blanche events, but the Science Centre's snack bar will be ready to serve up refreshments you can enjoy while you're there. Learn more

About the Old Port of Montréal

The Old Port of Montréal, a division of the Canada Lands Company, has offered a variety of interactive, cultural, and recreational activities for more than 25 years. As home to the Montréal Science Centre, the second most visited science centre in the country, it also offers many opportunities for scientific discovery. Bordering a 2.5-kilometre stretch of the St. Lawrence River, the Old Port of Montréal is the most popular recreational tourism site in Québec, with more than six million visitors annually. Its partners are Coca-Cola, TELUS, Rythme 105.7, 92.5, CKOI and 98.5 FM.

About the Montréal Science Centre

The Montréal Science Centre, a division of Canada Lands Company, is a complex dedicated to science and technology that welcomes more than 600,000 visitors annually. It is best known for its accessible, interactive approach and for showcasing local innovation and know-how. Its major partners are Amazon Web Services, Énergir, The Beat 92.5, and La Presse.

SOURCE Société du Vieux-Port de Montréal

For further information: Old Port Press Contact: Steven Poitevin, Public Relations Manager, [email protected], 514 838-4593