A new website has launched to help support local eateries in Toronto

TORONTO, Dec. 21, 2020 /CNW/ - A new website that supports the Toronto food industry has launched. This website will highlight local eateries, chefs, and feature the Business Improvement Areas (BIA). It focuses on community and connecting foodies with local eats. Through a detailed directory, EatingYYZ.com provides contact information for direct ordering, which will put more money in the pockets of eateries. With chef and owner bios, visitors will learn more about the people behind the eateries they are supporting.

The food industry is one of the hardest hit by COVID-19. Chefs, restaurants, and more have tried to adapt; many have pivoted in creative ways to survive these trying times. Sadly, the city has seen many eateries close their doors for good. A local website has launched that aims to promote these local eateries and feature their stories.

On EatingYYZ.com, there are many search features to fuel your cravings and curiosity. The showcasing of Business Improvement Areas, chef biographies and neighbourhoods are a few highlights. When you click on a specific spot, you can view pictures, descriptions, social media accounts, chef bios, and contact information. Local businesses can add a free listing on the website by visiting the Add Business page.

Founder Robert Frier knows the struggle first hand, "Like most people, I got laid off from my job earlier this year and running my food concession stand came to a halt. We want to promote local eateries, ghost kitchens, popups, and all things food with Eating YYZ. This is a place for foodies to learn about the chefs, operators of these businesses, get current news, trends, and discover local".

The new website hopes to play a role in helping Toronto eateries thrive in the pandemic. Many want to support and eat local. Popular delivery apps pocket large commissions, which cut into already small profit margins. With Eating YYZ, visitors can learn more about the businesses they support and contact them directly to place an order. Eating YYZ is more than a directory; it is a community of people that love food and their city.

"Being a native to Toronto, seeing the city adapt to the pandemic and governmental rules has been inspiring. We want to promote everything eating in Toronto. Our city will persevere and thrive, and we intend to be there," says Frier.

About Eating YYZ – Eating YYZ (www.eatingyyz.com) helps the food industry gain exposure by sharing their stories. The website was founded by Robert Frier, who has been in the hospitality industry for ten years. He has operated a pop-up food concession stand for the past five years, and his food has been a staple at events around Toronto. Shortly after the pandemic hit, Frier was laid off. He has since put his social media knowledge, experience with film and photography to use, developing this website to help Toronto's food industry.

SOURCE EatingYYZ.com

For further information: Press Contact: Robert Frier, [email protected], 416-805-4698, www.eatingyyz.com, Instagram: @eatingyyz, Facebook: /eatingyyz, Twitter: @eatingyyz