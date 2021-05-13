A New Way to Take Charge of Your Hearing Health: World of Hearing Opening May 13th

World of Hearing is an innovative, modernized concept in hearing health. It empowers people to take control of their hearing health, at their own pace, with direct access to more transparent hearing information, new immersive learning tools, and support from hearing care professionals.

Some examples of the innovations clients can expect at World of Hearing include:

A Self-Screening Room—where clients can do an independent hearing test and receive immediate results.

An Impress Wall—displaying an overview of the products and services offered.

Interactive Tables—including built-in touch screens that showcase products and services and encourage clients to engage with staff to learn more.

The Experience Room—allowing clients to interactively experience how a hearing solution could help them by presenting real-life situations via large-screen video with 5.1 surround sound.

The ultimate in convenience—no referral or appointment is necessary. Visitors can drop in when it works for them.

Complete portfolio of hearing care all in one place, including hearing protection, hearing technology, testing, accessories, access to the world's most advanced hearing aids, tinnitus therapy, balance treatment and more.

World of Hearing builds on the global hearing health store concept introduced by Sonova, the world's leading provider of innovative hearing care solutions. "Allowing today's clients to customize their experience helps reduce barriers to addressing hearing loss," shares Lilika Beck, Managing Director, Connect Hearing Canada. "This new flagship store will empower clients on their journey of discovery and provide support with all their hearing health needs. Through the innovative Experience Room family members can also participate in a simulation of hearing loss to understand the impact it has on their loved ones – an incredibly powerful way to drive awareness within their support network."

About Connect Hearing

Connect Hearing, the #1 physician-referred hearing healthcare provider, is one of the largest network of registered Audiologists and professional Hearing Instrument Practitioners in Canada with over 140 locations. Over the past 40 years, in communities across the country, it has helped more than 350,000 people stay connected to the sounds they enjoy most.

About Sonova Group

Since 2008 Connect Hearing Canada has been a part of the Sonova Group. Sonova, headquartered in Stäfa, Switzerland, is the leading provider of innovative hearing care solutions. The group operates through its core business brands Phonak, Unitron, Hansaton, Advanced Bionics and AudioNova. Sonova offers its customers one of the most comprehensive product portfolios in the industry—from hearing instruments to cochlear implants to wireless communication solutions. Founded in 1947, the group is currently present in over 100 countries across the globe and has a workforce of over 14,000 dedicated employees.

*https://globalnews.ca/news/5795467/unperceived-hearing-loss-report/

SOURCE Connect Hearing Inc.

For further information: Media Contact, Todd Jones, Marketing Director, Connect Hearing Canada, Email: [email protected], Telephone: 250-812-7487