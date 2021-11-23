A New Way to Reach Out, ConnexOntario Launches Text-Line

LONDON, ON, Nov. 23, 2021 /CNW/ - We are thrilled to announce the launch of our new ConnexOntario Text line, a fast and convenient way to reach out for mental health and addiction service information. Those who contact will be able to text CONNEX to 247247 and be connected with a system navigation specialist, quite literally, 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.

A significant barrier to treatment for those who need help is not knowing how to get it. The text line will be another way that ConnexOntario will continue to support the people of Ontario in navigating the system to discover the options available.

In her first year as Executive Director, Lorri Lowe shares, "We live and breathe human connection, and will continue to find the best ways to be there for Ontarians when they need it most. The new text (SMS) initiative is just one of several ways that ConnexOntario can provide a safe space, information and clarity surrounding the system for those who may be struggling with Mental Health, Addictions or Problem Gambling."

Who is ConnexOntario

ConnexOntario envisions a province where all people in Ontario can connect to mental health and addictions support where, when and how they need it. What started as three separate helplines have transformed into a single all-encompassing contact point. Our database holds Ontario's government-funded services, contact methods, program-specific information and estimated wait times/availability and is available to all.

Whether for themselves, a loved one or a client, we are available 24/7 and free of charge. Through supportive listening, the System Navigation Specialists can collaborate with the individual to develop a plan to get help and provide navigation information needed. Anyone can reach out via phone, web-chat, email, and now as we continue to evolve and better help our stakeholders, text messaging.

Supports Offered by ConnexOntario

Available 24/7 via Call, Text, Web-Chat or Email

Supportive Listening

Program Information/Details including

Location



Contact Methods



Estimated Wait-Times

Free Translation Service in +170 Languages for phone calls

The Province's Most Comprehensive Mental Health, Addiction and Problem Gambling Service Database

Including Crisis Services, Residential Treatment, Peer/Self-Help, Case Management, Counselling and Family Initiatives

