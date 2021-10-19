A new video art installation exhibit by Naomi Jaye will immerse visitors in the private experience of a woman inside an MRI

"I see MRI as an empathy machine," says Naomi Jaye. "Dance is a visceral art form, there is something about a body moving that touches you in a primal way. I'm hoping this installation will speak to the emotional experience of having an MRI, and will spark conversations around the intersection of the human body, the human spirit, and medical technology."

The viewer becomes central to the installation: intimately connected to screens above them, the viewer lies flat on their back on a cot, vulnerable, exposed to the sound of the machine and the woman on the screens above them. In turn, they themselves are being considered by the other viewers seated around the edges of the gallery. The viewer is being watched.

Using video, dance and architecture to create a visceral experience, MRI examines the connection between scientific imaging and the body. A Dora award winning dance artist and choreographer Molly Johnson, give an electric performance and the resulting experience is fierce.

"Originally conceived of in the before-times, MRI takes on new meaning during the pandemic. A woman confined behind plexi-glass urgently tries to come to terms with her isolation and discomfort. Now more than ever this piece is relevant, exploring the complexities of the medical system as well as the tangled and sinuous effects of isolation." says Jaye.

The MRI exhibit is free and open to the public. Video content contains nudity and sensitive material not suitable for children.

Dates & Opening Hours: November 4th-7th and 11th-14th: 12PM-5PM

Opening Reception: November 4th, 7PM

Location: Meridian Arts Centre, Studio Theatre, North York, Ontario

More information visit:www.insidemri.com

ABOUT NAOMI JAYE

Naomi Jaye has a flair for cinematic scale, unconventional storytelling and striking visual execution. After a two- decades long career as a filmmaker, Naomi has expanded her practice to include large-scale, multi-screen video installations. Her first work MIRIAM'S WORLD (2019), heralded as a stunning achievement, was the result of her Master of Fine Arts research into the architecture of narrative.

Set to shoot her next feature film THE INCIDENT REPORT in the spring, Naomi Jaye continues to explore installation and expansive cinema at Queens University where she is completing a PhD. She is a lecturer at Ryerson University.

COVID PROTOCOLS

Key safety protocols to keep in mind for a safe experience at MRI

Full Vaccination: In compliance with Mandatory Provincial Requirements, proof of full vaccination (two doses plus 14 days) will be required for attendance by all guests.

Face mask: Guests and staff will be required to wear masks at all times.

Headphones: The headphones required to experience the installation will be fully sanitized between every single guest, prior to and following each performance.

The high-touch surfaces in the installation area will be sanitized regularly.

Made Possible with the generous support of:

Conseil des arts du Canada | Canada Council for the Arts

Toronto Arts Council

TO Live

SOURCE Tremendous Productions Inc.

