New Quayside branch expands access to free, public services for Toronto's rapidly growing waterfront

TORONTO, June 26, 2026 /CNW/ - A new Toronto Public Library (TPL) branch is coming and it's the first on Toronto's waterfront. Following City Council approval at their recent June council meeting, the City of Toronto, TPL and Waterfront Toronto announced today that the new branch will be delivered at Quayside, a new waterfront community, creating a vital community hub to support a rapidly growing neighbourhood.

A new Toronto Public Library branch coming to the eastern waterfront (CNW Group/Toronto Public Library) City of Toronto, Toronto Public Library, and Waterfront Toronto logos (CNW Group/Toronto Public Library)

This announcement builds on more than a decade of planning by TPL in collaboration with the City to expand library services along the eastern waterfront. New library branches can take five to 10 years to deliver, so securing space at Quayside now while construction gets underway will help ensure the branch opens alongside the growing community and is ready to serve residents in the years ahead.

Community input will shape the new library space

TPL also announced their leadership of a comprehensive community consultation process as part of planning and designing the new branch. Community members will have opportunities to share input on programming, services and collections as the project moves forward, ensuring the space reflects the needs, interests and aspirations of the residents it will serve. Consultations will launch once an architectural firm has been selected to lead the interior fit-out, with that process anticipated to begin in 2028.

Meeting the demand

Quayside is one of the city's most significant housing developments: the first phase of the development will deliver approximately 563 affordable rental homes and 1,170 market rental homes. About 57 per cent of the affordable homes will be family-sized, with two, three and four bedrooms. Located within the rapidly growing eastern waterfront, which is already home to thousands of residents, this development reflects the area's continued expansion along the Queens Quay East corridor and surrounding waterfront. This growth has long supported the need for expanded library access closer to where people live.

The Quayside branch is part of a broader plan to serve the waterfront. A second branch is planned for Ookwemin Minising, the new island community taking shape nearby. Together, the two branches will give residents across the eastern waterfront convenient access to the programs, spaces and services a modern library provides. Population growth and increasing density across Toronto's eastern waterfront support the need for both library branches.

Delivered through partnership

The Quayside development reflects the strength of collaboration between the City, TPL Waterfront Toronto and development partner, Dream Unlimited Corp. It demonstrates what can be achieved when municipal leaders, staff and partners work together toward a shared vision of complete communities. This co-ordinated approach is a powerful example of intentional city-building in action -- delivering not only homes, but also the infrastructure, services and amenities that support vibrant, connected and thriving neighbourhoods.

By integrating the library into the first phase of development, the branch can be delivered without new tax-supported capital funding from the City. The base building will be funded through community benefit contributions, with the developer handing over the completed base building, land and access to the City. TPL will fund the design, construction and furnishing of the interior space.

Quotes

"As Toronto's waterfront evolves and prepares to welcome thousands of new residents to Quayside, we're making sure that providing much needed community spaces is part of the City's growth as development happens. The new Toronto Public Library branch will be there for all residents -- families, seniors, young people and more -- creating a free and welcoming hub where strangers become neighbours and the community builds strong ties." – Mayor Olivia Chow

"I'm so proud to bring Toronto our first library on the central waterfront! This has been the result of significant collaboration and partnership between the City, the Toronto Public Library, Waterfront Toronto, and development partners to support our shared vision of a vibrant complete community on our beautiful, revitalized waterfront. I'm excited to keep working with our communities, new and long-standing, to dream, imagine, and co-create the library branch that responds to their needs."

– Ausma Malik, Deputy Mayor and Councillor for Ward 10, Spadina–Fort York

"Library branches are at the heart of community life -- places to connect, learn and belong. This new branch at Quayside will be a welcoming, inclusive space that brings people together and helps transform a growing neighbourhood into a true community. We look forward to collaborating with residents to design a library that reflects their needs, interests and aspirations."

– Moe Hosseini-Ara, City Librarian and CEO, Toronto Public Library

"A great place to live offers more than housing. It has accessible and inclusive public spaces, services and amenities that enrich daily life, allow residents to foster strong connections and enable a community to take root. Integrating a library into Quayside from day one ensures it is part of the fabric of the neighbourhood. It's a foundational step towards the complete, people–first community Quayside is meant to be, and we're proud to deliver it in partnership with the City, Toronto Public Library and our development partner, Dream."

– George Zegarac, President and CEO, Waterfront Toronto

"We are excited to welcome the Toronto Public Library to Quayside. The library will be a tremendous asset for all residents and the community, providing access to learning, resources, and a vibrant community gathering space. Its addition further strengthens our vision of creating a complete and connected community."

– Jamie Cooper, President, Development & Income Properties, Dream Unlimited

About the City of Toronto

The City of Toronto is home to more than three million people whose diversity and experiences make this great city Canada's leading economic engine and one of the world's most diverse and livable cities. As an Official Host City for the FIFA World Cup 2026™ and the fourth largest city in North America, Toronto is a global leader in technology, finance, film, music, culture and innovation and climate action, and consistently places at the top of international rankings due to investments championed by its government, residents and businesses. For more information visit the City's website or follow us on X, Instagram or Facebook.

About Toronto Public Library

Toronto Public Library is a gathering place for people and ideas, with 100 branches citywide and rich online services. More than 80% of Torontonians use their library, finding space to read, learn, create and connect in their communities. From literacy and skills development to technology access and cultural experiences, we're here to help all Torontonians thrive. To learn more, visit tpl.ca.

About Waterfront Toronto

Created in 2001, Waterfront Toronto is the revitalization corporation leading the transformation of Toronto's waterfront. Working with the Government of Canada, the Province of Ontario, and the City of Toronto, in partnership with Indigenous communities and the private sector, we deliver the infrastructure and development needed to unlock new housing, connect communities through transit, and create vibrant destinations. Waterfront Toronto is building complete, connected communities that support economic growth, expand housing opportunities, and enhance quality of life. To learn more, visit waterfrontoronto.ca.

Media Kit & Contacts

City of Toronto: [email protected]

Toronto Public Library: [email protected]

Waterfront Toronto: [email protected]

High-resolution images are available for download via Google Drive

SOURCE Toronto Public Library