The independent study, conducted at the Regional Hospital Center of Lanaudiere, Quebec, Canada, by Dr. Pierre-Jean Maziade, MD was recently published in the prestigious medical journal Clinical Infectious Diseases. Following the addition of Bio-K+ to a pharmacy-driven protocol tied to antibiotic prescriptions, the investigators observed a significant decrease of 39% in hospital-wide CDI cases over an 18-month intervention period when compared to the preceding 12-month observation period during which Bio-K+ was not co-administered with antibiotics. Furthermore, the reduction in CDI was higher than 50% in patient groups receiving multiple antibiotics.

"We owe the study's success to the high prevalence of Bio-K+'s prescription in hospitalized antibiotic users. Thus, 70% of eligible patients took Bio-K+ during the intervention period" explains Dr. Pierre-Jean Maziade.

"Our new clinical study is an addition to the many clinical studies performed in various North American hospitals over the past two decades. By combining medical grade probiotic formulations with standard preventative measures, it is possible to further reduce the incidence of C. difficile infections", says Mathieu Millette, Ph.D. Scientific Director of Bio-K Plus.

In the study, Bio-K+'s probiotic formulation was provided to subjects, some of whom were at elevated risk for CDI. Nonetheless, the findings are extremely encouraging and consistent with those of previously conducted clinical and observational studies1-5.

C. difficile is responsible for almost half a million infections, tens of thousands of deaths and billions of dollars in additional healthcare costs each year in the United States alone6-7. Besides primary infections, about 15% of patients will suffer from recurrent infection in the subsequent 2-8 weeks8. As the U.S. Centers for Disease Control classified C. difficile as an urgent threat, it is of utmost importance to offer solutions to help prevent CDI as well as other effects of injury to the microbiota caused by antibiotics.

Bio-K+ is approved by Health Canada as a Natural Health Product to help reduce the risk of developing antibiotic-associated diarrhea and C. difficile-associated diarrhea in hospitalized patients. This patented and exclusive probiotic formulation is the result of a unique fermentation and manufacturing process combining our characterised strains L. acidophilus CL1285®, L. casei LBC80R® and L. rhamnosus CLR2®. Its effectiveness is supported by more than 20 years of clinical research, which includes multiple randomized, placebo-controlled studies and observational studies. In addition, it is supported by over 100,000 documented patient-cases without any serious adverse events.

About Bio-K Plus, A Kerry company

Founded in 1994, Bio-K Plus is part of the Kerry Group since October 2020. Kerry is a global taste and nutrition expert. Bio-K Plus is located in the Laval High-Tech Science Park and is a pioneer in the research, manufacturing and distribution of premium quality probiotics. Investing over 6% of gross revenue in research and development annually, the company is strongly committed to developing new, innovative products that support the health of people around the world.

References:

