A New Strategic Education and Business Partnership, the Industrial Research Chair in Blockchain Technologies, is Launched

This innovative partnership will combine the talents of business analysts, accountants, software developers, engineers and graduate students to conduct studies and analyses to assess blockchain technologies and their impacts, specifically regarding current financial regulations.

With budget of more than $1.38M for the next five years, this first blockchain research chair in Quebec will, among other things, document the positive impacts of blockchain technology on financial infrastructure, evaluate its potential applications and consider how to manage its use, particularly with cryptocurrencies, in a constantly evolving technological world.

The Chair will also address the governance of these new technologies, thereby helping to protect Canadian investors and consumers. Emilio B. Imbriglio, President and CEO of Raymond Chabot Grant Thornton says: "Our partnership with Concordia will allow Catallaxy and Raymond Chabot Grant Thornton to deepen our knowledge and enrich our interventions by working with a talented team of brilliant university researchers. This rich academic expertise will allow our firm to be at the technological forefront while meeting the growing and changing needs of local organizations and supporting their growth."

Louis Roy, Catallaxy President and Assurance Partner, is proud to be associated with the talented researchers at Concordia University. "The work of this new research Chair will enable us to make significant progress in the audit of digital assets and blockchain. At Catallaxy, we create tools to assist our auditors in advising organizations about the new technological and financial realities. This Chair will allow us to explore innovative approaches in order to maintain the highest quality standards."

Raymond Chabot Grant Thornton-Catallaxy-Concordia-NSERC Industrial Research Chair in Blockchain Technologies and Associate Professor at the Concordia Institute for Information Systems Engineering in the Gina Cody School of Engineering and Computer Science, Jeremy Clark, is pleased to be able to count on the collaboration of a major professional services firm that is constantly innovating by developing technological solutions for local businesses. He adds: "Our objective in working closely with Raymond Chabot Grant Thornton and Catallaxy experts is to achieve results that are useful in meeting industry needs. Our research will address cases specific to current and future challenges related to financial technologies and audit systems."

About Raymond Chabot Grant Thornton

Raymond Chabot Grant Thornton is a professional services firm dedicated to the success of organizations and their leaders since 1948. The firm's advisors are committed to helping clients thrive by obtaining a deep understanding of what is important to them, their business and their industry. This knowledge combined with a team of motivated and talented professionals help accelerate growth. A Quebec and Canadian leader in the areas of assurance, tax, advisory services and business recovery and reorganization, Raymond Chabot Grant Thornton boasts more than 2,600 professionals, including approximately 200 partners, working in over 100 offices across the province of Quebec and in the Ottawa and Edmundston regions.

Together with Grant Thornton LLP, another Canadian firm, and the Grant Thornton global organization, our global footprint spans across more than 135 countries with over 53,000 people who provide real insight, a fresh perspective and agility to keep clients moving ahead.

About Catallaxy

Catallaxy, a Raymond Chabot Grant Thornton subsidiary, develops data authentication solutions. It has a group of experts in innovative technologies, such as cryptographic data analysis, blockchain, tokenization and artificial intelligence to develop targeted products and services that can help build trust in a digital economy. With more than 15 experts based in Montréal and nearly 50 strategic partners around the world, Catallaxy advises organizations on the transition to blockchain technology and other blockchain projects.

About Concordia University

As a next-generation university, Concordia reimagines the future of higher education on a continual basis. Located in the vibrant and multicultural city of Montreal, Concordia is among the most innovative universities in its approach to experiential learning, research and online education.

