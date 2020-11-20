MONTREAL, Nov. 20, 2020 /CNW Telbec/ - During their appearance on the show "Dragon's Den" on November 19, broadcast on CBC, the new start-up Wink Messenger won over two star investors nicknamed the "Dragons", Vincenzo Guzzo (Cinémas Guzzo) and Jim Treliving (Boston Pizza). Phase two of app development is shaping up to be very exciting with these two visionaries recognizing the app's immense potential by doubling the initial investment requested.

The trio of co-founders Ivan Jr. Millette, Yves Gaudreault and Nola LeBlanc, supported by Dominique-Sébastien Forest for strategic planning is very proud of the progress made since the idea germinated in 2018. Their ambitions are eye level with the vision shared with Messrs. Guzzo and Treviling. The innovation proposed, thanks to the spatio-temporal capabilities of text messaging, makes it possible to contextualize messages by adding conditions (Where? When? What?) Adding new dimension and depth to how we communicate with text messages by delaying sending messages according to a place, date and time.

The marketplace included in the application allows merchants to convert their proximity marketing without any risk. Users love features that organize meaningful communications with loved ones. In addition to reducing texting distractions, Wink Messenger provides a tangible solution to promoting local shopping while also creating significant and generous communications. Available as a SaaS (Software as a Service), our innovative application will be accessible to partners wishing to improve their technological reach.

About Wink Messenger

Wink Messenger was co-founded in 2018, and the first version of its app has been available since July 2019 in both the App Store and Google Store. Users can text the right message with or without worrying about choosing the right place, the right time and with the right surprise if desired. This is smart messaging as it should have been first invented. Merchants who join the marketplace are directly accessible for sending a virtual gift via text message. As a bonus, this message can be triggered at a specific location and time. Find out more on our website www.winkmessenger.com or download the app from Apple Store or Google Play.

SOURCE Wink Messenger

For further information: and press materials, please contact: Nola LeBlanc, Marketing & Operations, Wink Messenger, Vice-President, (514) 444-0486, [email protected]