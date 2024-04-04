TORONTO, April 4, 2024 /CNW/ - Beware capitalists, the Communists are coming. To announce the arrival of the RCP, we are holding rallies across the country on Saturday April 6th in most major cities. Here we will launch a recruitment drive and begin a finance appeal to raise $250,000 for this new party.

As Joel Bergman, national organiser of the RCP, explains: "Capitalism is tearing society apart and threatening life as we know it. Environmental destruction, racism, and war spread like the plague. Living standards are plummeting. Even the RCMP is predicting political polarization and civil unrest - in other words - revolution. Already, hundreds of thousands of people now consider themselves Communists in Canada.",

This is why the RCP is necessary - to prepare for revolution. "It is the party's mission to unite all communists in order to fight against this horrible system which punishes working class people as the billionaires get richer", says Bergman.

The RCP gets messages from new communists multiple times a day saying things like: "I have been a communist for as long as I've known the word. Now, entering my twenties, I wish to actively take part in a movement bigger than myself in the hopes of freeing the working class from the shackles of capitalism." The party is convinced that as capitalism continues to make things worse, more people will draw similar conclusions.

Since last fall, the RCP has been inundated with thousands of communists wanting to get organized. This has led to dozens of new cells of the party being established in cities, campuses, and neighbourhoods across the country. This leads the party to be extremely hopeful for the future.

The RCP has launched a draft manifesto which you can find here . Cells across the country will be using this as the basis for discussions heading into the founding congress this May.

The RCP is part of the Revolutionary Communist International. This new organization will be launched at a world conference next June. You can read the founding manifesto of this International here .

Rally Details

Toronto

April 6, 2pm

Yonge-Dundas Square

Edmonton

April 6, 1pm

Whyte Ave & Gateway Boulevard

Vancouver

April 6, 1pm

Grandview Park

Victoria

April 6, 12pm

Centennial Square

Montreal

April 6, 1pm

Parc Jarry

www.marxist.ca

https://twitter.com/CanadaMarxists

SOURCE Revolutionary Communist Party (RCP)

For further information: Campaign Director, Joel Bergman, 438-887-1917