A New Record for the Cancer Research Society: 80 Grants to Outsmart Cancer Totalling $9.6 Million

The Society receives hundreds of applications annually from researchers and clinicians in Canada, all seeking to obtain a $120,000 two-year grant for a cancer research project. Additionally, the Society awards special grants for the next generation of scientists, with the aim of supporting researchers who are at the start of their careers. This year, 4 researchers will receive this special grant. The Society is the only Canadian institution that has been offering such a grant and it has been doing so since 2013.

"As a leader in the field of cancer research in Canada, the Cancer Research Society is determined, now more than ever, to contribute to preventing, detecting and treating all types of cancer as demonstrated by the success of our annual grant competition. Each donor and partner can be sure that the donations collected will have a major impact for patients diagnosed with cancer, as well as for their loved ones."

– Manon Pepin, President and Chief Executive Officer of the Cancer Research Society

The financial support offered by the Society is made possible thanks to the generosity of thousands of donors and partners that co-finance particular grants such as Ovarian Cancer Canada, the Quebec Breast Cancer Foundation, the CURE Foundation, Canadian Institutes of Health Research - Institute of Cancer Research (CIHR-ICR), Canadian Institutes of Health Research - Institute of Musculoskeletal Health and Arthritis (IMHA) and The Leukemia and Lymphoma Society of Canada, as well as one of the grants funded by the Bank of Montreal.

The research projects were chosen using a rigorous process; committees composed of over 95 researchers and clinicians generously gave of their time to select the most promising projects from among the 350 applications received.

"The Society thanks all the experts who conducted the exhaustive analysis of the projects and congratulates researchers and clinicians who were awarded a grant or bursary. They all have the potential of making remarkable progress to outsmart cancer."

– Dajan O'Donnell, Director, Scientific Affairs and Partnerships, Cancer Research Society

Recall that the Society continues to finance grants and bursaries that began in previous years, in addition to particular special partnership research projects.

About the Cancer Research Society

Founded in 1945, the Cancer Research Society is one of the only Canadian organizations exclusively dedicated to research into all types of cancer. Since its inception, the Society has supported thousands of researchers who have made significant advances in cancer prevention, screening and treatment. Thanks to the generosity of partners and donors throughout Canada, the Society has distributed over $330 million in research grants since its creation.

